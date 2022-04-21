7 Innovative Ideas for Supporting a Military White Star Family

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Military families have to deal with a lot of stress and uncertainty. They often have to move from one place to another, and they can be deployed for long periods. This can be difficult for the entire family. The military white star designation recognizes families and relatives that have lost their loved service member to suicide while working in the military or as a first responder. If you want to show your support for a military white star family, here are seven innovative ideas.

1) Provide Monetary Assistance

One way to support a military white star family is to provide monetary assistance. This can help the family with funeral expenses, moving costs, or other financial burdens they may be facing. Also, consider setting up a GoFundMe page or starting a fundraiser to help the family.

2) Offer Childcare Services

If the military family has young children, offer to babysit or provide childcare services. This can be a huge help for the family, especially if they deal with a lot of stress and grief. You can also offer to tutor the children or help them with their homework.

3) Help with Home Maintenance

Another way to support a military family is to help with home maintenance. This can include mowing the lawn, shoveling snow, or doing other chores around the house. If the family is moving, offer to help them pack or move their belongings. In this difficult period, any help you can provide will be appreciated.

4) Provide Meals

One practical way to support a military family is to provide meals. This can be a big help, especially if the family is dealing with stress and doesn’t have time to cook. You can make a casserole, deliver pizza, or even bring over some snacks. Also, consider gifting them a meal service subscription, such as Blue Apron or Hello Fresh.

5) Offer Transportation

If the family needs help getting around, offer to drive them to appointments or errands. This can be a big help, especially if the family is dealing with a lot of stress and doesn’t have the energy to drive. In addition, offer to carpool with the kids to school or extracurricular activities.

6) Send Care Packages

One way to show your support from afar is to send care packages. Fill the care package with items that would be helpful for the family, such as food, toiletries, or clothing. You can also include items that would be fun for the children, such as toys or games. This will go a long way in showing your support for the family.

7) Find a Foundation or Program to Help

If you want to help a white star military family, look for a foundation or program to help support them. Many organizations offer all types of assistance including support groups, counseling, help with benefits, and financial assistance.

No matter how you choose to support a military white star family, your gesture will be appreciated. These families are dealing with a lot of stress and grief, and any help you can provide will be welcomed.