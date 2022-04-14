7 Easy Ways to Take a Wedding Reception to the Next Level

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Your wedding is a special day. You will want to make it a memorable one, and there is no better place to do that than at your wedding reception. Here are seven ideas you can use to personalize a wedding reception and take it to the next level.

1. Remember The Details

You have a lot on your mind when planning a wedding reception, but you should always be sure to pay attention to the details. These will truly set your event apart and ensure guests have a good experience. Providing enough waste receptacles and providing recycling bins, for example, show that you are conscious of those things. Adding something fun to your guestbook, like a request to share marriage tips, will better encourage guests to participate.

2. Arrange Personalized Music

Music is commonly used to enhance a wedding reception, but you can take it to the next level by choosing a playlist that holds special meaning for you, your friends, and your family. If possible, having someone you know perform live music can make the entertainment even more personal to you, while supporting artistic friends in the process.

3. Rent Furniture To Stage A Seating Area

Providing a space for your guests to sit and mingle comfortably is a welcome addition to any wedding reception. You can rent quality lounge furniture for extra comfort and to match the color theme you are using. Personal interactions are among the most memorable aspects of a wedding reception, and by providing a space for them you help create connections that often last beyond your event.

4. Focus On Lighting

It can be easy to overlook lighting but it really does make a huge difference. The right lighting can set the perfect mood and be a great enhancer for your wedding reception. Don’t forget to use lighting in strategic ways, such as to draw attention to particular places or features.

5. Use Color

Instead of the standard array of white linens and decor with patches of color here and there, use color to create a wholly unique look for your reception. A handful of your favorite colors used throughout the venue personalizes the event and makes it stand out. Use color strategically on your table settings, centerpieces, columns, backdrops and other decorations.

6. Personalized Gift Bags

Everyone loves to feel appreciated by receiving personalized gifts. Gift bags can include local wine or beer, snacks, scented candles, thank you notes, a custom deck of playing cards, artwork, or any number of practical or personal items your guests will enjoy. You can have the bags monogrammed for each guest and give special items to particular guests for a truly memorable, personal gift.

7. Surprise Them

Most people know what to expect when attending a wedding reception, so you can take yours to the next level by having a surprise in store. This could be a surprise appearance, a surprising form of entertainment like a game with audience participation or a dance competition, or any other form of fun surprise you think your guests will love.

The ways you can create a memorable wedding reception are endless. Remember that this is your special day and you deserve the focus, so make choices that will be appealing to you. Consider your guests’ needs as well and you have the recipe for a wonderful wedding reception that everyone will remember for years to come.