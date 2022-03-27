What are PlayStation Plus and its benefits?

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

You’re missing out if you don’t have PlayStation Plus if you have a PS4/PS5 console. PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that Sony offers to console owners. It grants you all kinds of benefits like online multiplayer play and free games each month.

You’re here because you want to know what PlayStation Plus is, how much it costs and whether you can get an unlimited trial. All of this and much more will be covered. And if you already got one then you need to know about 9 best games of PS4 here you can get the list of best games.

What is PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus (a subscription service for PS4 and PS5, is available. You get many great benefits.

Online multiplayer is the first major draw. PS Plus is required to play PlayStation games online. Fortnite, which is free to play, is the only exception.

Free monthly games is the second headline feature. You can get a variety of games each month to add to your PlayStation 4 or PS5 collection. This is where we will cover the details.

PS Plus members get additional savings in the PS Store on top of a already-discounted sale price, as well as access to demos, betas and other goodies.

Additional perks include access to exclusive game content, such as weapons and skins, and up to 100GB cloud storage Share Play (which allows you to play PlayStation games with friends even if they don’t own them), and 100GB cloud storage (to back up your games in cloud).

Game Help is an exclusive perk for the PlayStation 5. You can use the PlayStation button to get tailored information about a game. You can think of strategies, secrets routes, and other things.

What is the cost of PlayStation Plus?

A Plan of PS Plus subscription can be purchased for either one, or if you want for permanent then three or twelve months. All of these plans are automatically renewed until cancelled.

A month costs $9.99, three-months cost $24.99 (equivalent of $8.33/month), while a year costs $59.99 (equivalent about $5/month). A monthly payment is 50% cheaper than buying one month. You might consider trying a few months before you commit.

These are the prices for buying directly from Sony, but you may be able to get it cheaper at other retailers. CD Keys, for example, often sells a year of subscriptions at 40% less than Sony. CDKeys is a grey-market seller so it might be more convenient to get the subscription through Sony.

What Games are Included with PlayStation Plus?

PS Plus games depend on the time you sign up and which console you have. PS Plus offers different games each month. The service offers over 800 games including hit titles like FIFA 22 and Hitman 3. Uncharted 4 is A Thief’s End, Dirt Rally 2.0 and The Last of Us Remastered.

You can claim the games that are currently available by clicking on “Claim” instead of installing them. These will be tied to your account. If you allow your PS Plus membership to expire, you’ll lose access. However, they will be reinstated if you renew.

Retroactively claiming any games is not possible. As long as you are still subscribed, you can only claim the games for the month that you signed up.

Conclusion:

