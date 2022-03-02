How Successful Are Phishing Attacks?

In addition, small businesses are easy targets for phishing attacks. That’s because phishers often go after small businesses because they are less likely to have robust cybersecurity measures in place. In fact, the majority of small businesses do not have a formal cybersecurity plan in place. That’s where cybersecurity services for small businesses come in. These services can help protect your business from phishing attacks and other types of cybercrime. They can also help you develop a formal cybersecurity plan that will help keep your business safe online.