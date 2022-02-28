There are a number of reasons why you might not win your child custody case, even if you are the child’s primary caregiver and have been for most of their life. Some of the most common reasons are:
- You live in a different state than your child’s other parents: If the child’s other parent lives in a different state, it may be more difficult to win custody. This is because the courts in each state may have different standards for awarding custody.
- The child’s other parent is willing to care for the child: If the child’s other parent is willing and able to care for the child, they may be awarded custody instead of you.
- You have a history of drug or alcohol abuse: If you have a history of drug or alcohol abuse, the child’s other parent may be awarded custody. This is because the child’s safety may be at risk if you are around them.
- You are unable to care for the child due to a medical condition: If you are unable to care for the child due to a medical condition, the child’s other parent may be awarded custody. This is because the child’s safety may be at risk if you are around them.
- You are not the child’s biological parent: If you are not the child’s biological parent, you may have a more difficult time winning custody. This is because the courts may prefer to award custody to the child’s biological parents.
- You do not have legal custody of the child: If you do not have legal custody of the child, it may be more difficult to win custody. This is because the child’s other parent may argue that you are not fit to care for the child.
- The child is older and does not want to live with you: If the child is older and does not want to live with you, the higher chance that the child’s other parent will be awarded custody. This is because the child’s opinion will be taken into account by the courts.
- You have a history of neglecting or abusing your children: If you have a history of neglecting or abusing your children, which has been documented by child protective services, the child’s other parent may be awarded custody.
- You are unemployed or underemployed: If you are unemployed or underemployed, the child’s other parent may be awarded custody. This is because the courts may believe that you are unable to provide for the child financially.
- You do not have a stable home environment for the child: If you do not have a stable home environment for the child, most likely due to factors like financial instability or frequent moves, the child’s other parent may be awarded custody.
If you are facing a child custody case, it is important to seek the help of child custody and visitation services. These services can help you prepare your case and increase your chances of winning custody. For more information, contact Monarch Family Law today at (714) 492-1836.