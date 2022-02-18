How to Choose an MSP That’s Right for Your Company

Choosing a managed service provider (MSP) can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you’re not sure what to look for. While the amount of options available is both exciting and intimidating, it’s important to do your research before deciding upon an MSP that’s right for your company. Let’s take a look at some key ingredients in professional services automation (PSA) software, so you’ll know exactly what you should be looking for when evaluating potential MSPs:
Security & Monitoring
Security and monitoring tools are necessary components to any managed service provider solution. In order to keep data safe from malicious attacks or prying eyes, an MSP needs to have strong firewalls and malware blockers in place. In other words, you need to know that your data is safe, and that you’re getting actionable information on who’s trying to access it. This should include both desktop and server protection as well as cloud monitoring.
Centralized Management
Tired of flipping between different applications and consoles to manage multiple information technology functions? An MSP solution should make your job easier by providing a single console or dashboard from which you can control tasks like ticket management, inventory/asset tracking, network health and more. The best PSA software will allow for centralized management across all platforms (desktops, servers, mobile devices) while also including automated workflows and ticket routing to ensure your tickets get answered quickly without any hassles or loose ends.
Workplace Productivity
A great PSA solution will have a positive impact on workplace productivity by allowing you to automate routine processes and reduce downtime. In addition, it should enable business continuity for any unforeseen events that could potentially cause your employees problems with accessing data, connecting to the internet or getting their jobs done from start to finish.
Customization & Scalability
Look for an MSP with easy-to-use templates and module configuration tools that allow you to set up workflows designed specifically for your business practices. Your solution should also be able to grow as the company grows. This means no software limitations or restrictions on how many users can access certain modules or tools at one time. Also look into whether they offer a “bring your own device” option and whether they support both on-premise and cloud infrastructure.
Cost-Effective
The best managed service providers will offer flexibility in pricing structures, including customized plans based on your organization’s unique needs. There should also be some options for various add-ons like 24/7 remote access and advanced security tools, which can help to make the monthly price more manageable. Paying per user or per device may also lower costs over time depending on the size of your staff and number of devices you manage.
Extensive Reporting Features
Did you know that 60% of businesses using a managed service provider do not receive proper reporting metrics? If this is a concern for your company, look for a MSP that offers clear dashboards and reports that can be easily accessed by information technology administrators. This way, managers will understand the value of an MSP solution while also knowing how to troubleshoot any potential problems your workers may encounter.
24/7 Support
One of the best benefits of using a managed service provider is having access to top-notch customer support at all hours. Look for help desk software with proactive monitoring alerts, ticket routing tools and even onsite emergency assistance in case your employees need immediate assistance when problems arise. You should also consider various communication options like phone, email or online chat so you’re sure to get timely support no matter where your company is located or what time of day it is.
Overall, choosing the right managed service provider can help your organization streamline tasks, lower costs and stay secure. Remember, it’s also important to choose an MSP that will be able to keep up with your business needs as they grow over time.