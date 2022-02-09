3 Reasons Why Your Employees are a Security Liability

Everyone makes mistakes; it’s part of being human. However, employee negligence can lead to mistakes that cause serious damage to your company or its customers. For example, you may think it’s a good idea for employees to use personal devices at work, but what happens when they don’t protect those devices with strong passwords and fail to install security updates? It’s not just the employee’s device that may be compromised: everything stored on that device could be compromised as well. Another common mistake made by employees is opening suspicious emails and attachments without first verifying the sender. When the employee opens this malicious email and executes the attached malware, now their computer (and anything else connected to it) has been compromised too. The employee doesn’t even have to click on the attachment. Just opening the email is enough to infect their device.