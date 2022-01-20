On-Campus vs. Off-Campus Housing: Pros and Cons for the Incoming Class of 2022

One of the foundations of a great business is great customer service, and great marketing should emphasize how much effort a company puts into making their customer happy. Certainly, the alternative of offering less than stellar service by being rude or indifferent should be avoided at all costs. But should companies look beyond basic customer satisfaction and routine ways to make customers happy, and focus on actually connecting with them emotionally? Marketing experts, including Krishen Iyer, say this can be a great strategy.