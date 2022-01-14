Countries With The Softest Gambling Regulations

9 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Modern gambling games as we know have been around for over 1,000 years all across the world. Since the last few decades, with the creation and dissemination of the internet, international gambling platforms have become more popular, with thousands of online casinos available virtually everywhere.

Even though the online world has been making progress into opening up the gambling world to more and more people, many countries still have harsh gambling and sports betting laws and attempt to curb access to these virtual platforms as much as possible. Other countries, on the other hand, are softening and welcoming it as another source of revenue and taxation. They also tend to have the best deals for cryptocurrencies too. Let’s see below which countries have taken such stance.

Malta

Since 2001, with the creation of the Malta Gaming Authority and the introduction of new regulations that made many forms of gambling available in Malta, this Commonwealth country has seen this sector grow tremendously since then, with the gambling industry alone accounting for over 12% of the small island’s GDP.

In fact, many online gambling platforms such as Betway have their main offices in Malta, providing access to real-time gambling and sports betting to millions of people worldwide.

France

France is one of the largest and most populous countries in Europe and has been historically one of the most important locations for modern gambling. In fact, it was in France where the Casino business model was invented, which later inspired the ones built in Las Vegas.

With more than 300 casinos across the country, many French people engage in gambling activities on a daily basis. Events like the French Open, the Tour de France and Rugby Six Nations contribute both to increased tourism and gambling, due to the country’s relaxed laws that enable visitors to access gambling venues.

Singapore

Having one of the strongest economies and the fourth GDP per capita in the world, Singapore is a small city-state with one of the highest ratios of millionaires per 100 citizens. With this impressive wealth, the government has softened the gambling regulations to enable an additional source of revenue in the country.

Along with world famous casinos such as Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands, Singapore also has a strong sports betting community, especially for the Singaporean and English Premier Football leagues.

Canada

One of the world’s most developed and wealthiest economies, Canada has taken a progressive stance on recreational regulations over the years, legalizing cannabis and gambling activities. Recent data shows that over 75% of adults in Canada have gambled at least once in their lives, and ice hockey, one of the most popular sports in the country, generates millions of dollars in taxes every year from sports betting.

Monaco

This small independent enclave located in France has a population of only 40,000 people but due to its world-famous events, receives almost 400,000 tourists every year, which is one of the highest tourists per resident ratios in the world.

One of the oldest casinos in the world, the renowned Casino de Monte-Carlo, is located in Monaco, along with three other large casinos operated by the same company, the Societe des Bains de Mer.