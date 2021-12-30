Experts From Equitable Marketing Share Five Things To Know About Risk Management

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Risk management is a tricky entity for businesses to get perfect. Without professional consultation, there’s a very high chance that your risk tolerance is too high or too low.

This is because there are so many factors that go into figuring out the perfect risk tolerance level. These factors include everything from your sector of operation to where you’re located and what your local market is like.

This is why investing in consultation is so important, as you skip the mistakes so many companies make. Companies like Equitable Marketing have been in the risk management business for so long that they’ve seen it all.

Equitable Marketing is a PA-based digital marketing agency that specializes in risk management and new-age advertising techniques. They were kind enough to give us some general advice about risk management that we can share with you.

The Risk Management Team must be Respected by the Company

It is vital that your risk management team has senior figures in it. This is because the rest of your team and company need to respect what your risk management team says.



If your risk management team is made up of a bunch of recent graduates and they try to tell senior staff what to do, things will not work out well. Take it from the pros at Equitable Marketing. They’ve been in the game for a while and have had to help many companies that made this exact mistake.

Look out for Less Obvious Risks

Not all risks are external. Some are internal, these normally include risks with your staff such as injury or illness.



Another internal risk could be technological; think about using an outdated operating system or old software. This old tech could crash and cause a giant headache for your entire business.



Physical internal risks are also something to look out for, such as customers refusing to pay their bills. It’s important to think about all of these risks and plan how to curb them effectively.

Learn from Others

A smart person learns from their mistakes. A wise person learns from the mistakes of others.



Look to your competition and check out what risks they’re trying to mitigate. Look at similar companies that came before you (and left before you) to see what mistakes they made and what threats eventually brought them down.



Even if their business model and product are not the exact same as yours, there are still things that you can learn. Don’t forget to look at studies and data as well.



The chances are good that someone has written up an in-depth summary of why a particular business failed if it was big enough.

Be Transparent

Everyone on your team should know why you are mitigating certain risks. They should know what your risk management strategy is and why it is like that.



If they only know what it is, but not why then they may assume that it is bloated and just an annoyance instead of a necessity.

Prioritize Risks

Not all risks are created equal. Sometimes it may be smart to take a particular risk. Trying to curb every single risk that comes your way will prove to be very expensive and take a huge amount of time.



Equitable Marketing points out that the skill to differentiate between high-level and low-level risks is one that separates the rookies from the pros in risk management.

