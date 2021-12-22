The Site Helpers Shares: Five Ultimate Tips For Creating A Website

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Creating a website can seem like a daunting, if not impossible task. Even with the help of modern techniques and tools, there are so many little details to consider.



Most people would not be able to just pick up a web development tool and make a fantastic website, even if the tool did most of the work. The Site Helpers have created a set of web development classes that cover every last detail of creating a professional website, and they shared some of their wisdom with us so that we could share it with you and get you started on creating a modern website.

Simplicity is Key

The very first thing The Site Helpers pointed out is how important it is to have a simple, easy to navigate website. Websites that have too much noise, or too many functions will turn potential customers off.



It’d be like going to a flower store to buy roses and being faced down by a labyrinth of aisles for every species of plant in the world. Know what you need your website to do, why customers are visiting it, and build it around that main function.

Keep Accessibility in Mind

Many users will be using a phone the first time they check out your website. This is why The Site Helpers believe a mobile friendly site is vital for every business. If your website doesn’t function on mobile phones and tablets, then you’ll be turning off a huge portion of your potential customers, and driving them into the arms of your competitors.

Keep your Content Fresh

Without new content, there’s no reason for customers to come back. Adding a blog or newsletter to your website is a quick easy way to make sure you always have fresh content. The Site Helpers points out that your content needs to be well written as well.



Good headlines are important for bringing the customers in, but well written paragraphs will make them stay. There are plenty of classes online that teach how to write great blogs, and you can always outsource and let the professionals handle it.

Don’t Slack Behind the Scenes

This part is important, and not something that many people know about outside of professional web developers. SEO (Search Engine Optimization), helps your website appear on search engines like Google, DuckDuckGo, and Yahoo. It goes without saying that if your website appears at the top of search engines, people will be more likely to visit them.



You’ll also want to consider SEM (Search Engine Marketing), which involves paying for your website to appear at the top of search results. This is a worthwhile investment for any business that wants to gain a lot of new customers, very fast. It is also extremely important to keep Metadata in mind.



There are resources for learning about Metadata online, but to really understand and implement good Metadata, you’ll want to either outsource, consult a professional, or take a professional course, like the ones offered at The Site Helpers.

Only Take Smart Shortcuts

Nowadays there are a lot of tools that can help you create a website fast. WordPress, Shopify, Squarespace, the list goes on and on. Each of these have a time and a place to be used and should always be considered.



However, sometimes shortcuts can be detrimental, especially when they skip over important steps like SEO, Metadata, and intuitive layouts. So always keep the fundamentals in mind when using one of these shortcuts, and make sure you’re using the correct tool for the job.