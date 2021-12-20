Mint Global Marketing: Which Social Media Platform Is Best For Your Business?

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Around the world, there are now over 4.5 billion social media users. That’s more than 400 million more than it was at this time last year, representing a nearly 10% increase year over year.

The Internet has enabled cross-border communication around the world. Social networks have also helped people expand their networks, brands, business, build connections and a lot more. This is the reason for its popularity.

Social media has become a very important part of marketing because of the significant impact and widespread range it has on human daily life. Social media makes it easier for businesses to reach out to potential clients. It offers exclusive access to their user’s most sensitive information, such as their hobbies, interests, and frequently visited locations, which aids businesses incorrectly targeting their adverts.

This is why finding the best social media platform to suit your brand’s needs is a crucial task.

To determine the best social media platform for your business, Mint Global Marketing shared a couple of factors to consider. these include:

Identifying your audience

What type of market is your business targeting? Young people? Older people or even middle-aged?



The first step is to figure out who your target market is. You want to be as specific as possible since it will help you make a better judgment. In this regard, these are some questions you will need to answer,

Who is a typical consumer for you?

What are their ages?

Is it a man or a woman?

What is their level of education and income?

What else do they care about besides your goods and service?

Define your goals

After you’ve identified your target audience, you’ll need to set goals for them. Although your major goal as a business owner will most likely be to increase revenue by attracting clients, there are other creative goals for social media.



While some organisations use social media to increase brand awareness and build positive relationships with potential customers, others utilise it to provide customer service. Nonetheless, it all boils down to what you want to achieve.

Find your audience

Once you’ve profiled your target audience and stated your objectives, the next step is to find your audience. To do so, you’ll look at the demographics of the people on each social media platform to see which platform your audience prefers.



You should also think about how active your target audience is on that platform. Young Facebook users, for example, may have profiles, but they are more engaged on Instagram or TikTok. You’ll want to look at how people utilise the site in addition to demographics and engagement.



Below are some tips about different platforms.

Facebook for business is a good platform for building the loyalty of your existing customer base. However, its large population makes it hard to reach a new audience.

YouTube for Business offers enormous potential for reaching your audience as the second-most-visited website after Google.

Twitter is a fantastic tool for increasing brand recognition. The hashtag, which groups conversations around a word or phrase, is used extensively on Twitter.

Some other useful social media platforms for marketing include Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.

Outsourcing to Marketing agencies

If you don’t feel confident enough to determine all these steps concerning choosing the right platform, there are agencies that specialise in crafting or tailoring marketing strategies to suit your brand’s needs, an example is the service offered by Mint Global Marketing.



There’s no denying that social media is an essential marketing tool for any company that wants to stay current and visible. If you want to upgrade your marketing skills, you should try out these steps mentioned above.