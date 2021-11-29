Roger Scott & WealthPress Helped Transform My Finances

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Investing is a tiresome, yet rewarding experience that people are both avoiding and eager to engage in. They are avoiding it because of the danger and the possibility of losing everything they own. They’re willing since the odds are in their favour, and they may make a fortune.

It is not because individuals who invest in cryptocurrency and make a profit are daring, but Instead, it’s because they have access to information that others don’t. As a result, individuals can weigh the risks and place their money where they have control.

If you want to invest in cryptocurrency or any other type of investment but aren’t sure where to begin, you should seek expert advice. Roger Scott is one of the professionals who will provide you with valuable information.

Who is Roger Scott?

Roger has twenty-five years of trading experience in a wide range of markets, including corn futures, stock options, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He established his first fund with the help of two Ivy League economists who had previously served as White House officials in several presidential administrations.



One of the top ten wealthiest families on the planet has been one of his clients. Roger launched his first trading education and publishing company in 2008. CNBC, CNN, Forbes, Bloomberg, and Fox Business have all featured him.

A friend referred Scott to the stock market a few weeks before he was accepted to law school. He believes that the market bug bit him and that he spent as much time at law school analyzing the market as he did on his academics, despite his ambition to become a lawyer.



Although he never attended law school, he claims that it taught him how to think. He now wants to teach people how to take their trading to the next level and how to win in today’s challenging market environment.

What is WealthPress?

WealthPress is a precision trading sharing system trading approach that is a precision income sharing system. The technology recognizes strong up trending equities and then compares them to a sequence of high-speed disadvantages.

WealthPress, according to Roger Scott, is one of the fastest-growing financial publishers in history because it provides individuals with reliable, useable, and actionable information that they can use in their day-to-day trading.

WealthPress has a variety of programs to satisfy a wide range of clients from various backgrounds. Some programs cater to individuals who have more money to invest, while others cater to those who have less.

How did WealthPress and Roger Scott help me

Minimum Order Requirements That Are Explicit

The bulk of stock trading solution programs assume that customers who utilize their services are knowledgeable about the stock market. To tell you the truth, not all of them do. Those who are aware only have a rudimentary understanding of the situation.

This is not a presumption made by WealthPress. They create explicit entry orders, so there’s no need to be concerned when putting them in place.

Remember to have a trading strategy in place.

When it comes to stock trading, preparation is essential. A trading plan, according to Roger Scott of WealthPress, can assist you in organizing your trading schedule and prioritizing the finest possibilities.



As a result, failing to plan is a fatal error. The following items should be included in a trade:

The maximum amount of money you can lose in a single trade.

How to look for stock market possibilities.

The amount of time you’re willing to invest in a trade.

A complex escape strategy

Volatility is a factor that should not be neglected.

Implied volatility, which is a measurement of predicted future market volatility, is critical when it comes to choosing the appropriate premium price. As a result, you must decide if the premium is too high or too low. This will help you decide which option strategy to utilize while trading stocks.



WealthPress provides a useful Option Statistics tool that you may use to determine the volatility of an option. The application was built by a seasoned stock trader and is easy to use.