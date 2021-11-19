How to Patch a Hole in Your Drywall

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

So, you have a hole in your drywall. But patching it is easier than you think.

You will need:

– patch of drywall (enough to cover hole)

– caulk gun and caulk

– putty knife or spoon

– sandpaper – 120 grit or higher recommended

– primer (if patch is from paint)

– spackling or drywall compound

– sandable primer

Before patching, take a moment and think about why you have the hole. Is it because a screw fell out of your electrical outlet, a picture frame fell off the wall, or something more serious? Whatever it is, patching the hole means that you need to ensure your patch is going to be durable. The patch needs to fit tightly in the hole you’ve cut out and prevent moisture from getting behind your drywall, as well as take any load stress from heavy items being hung on the patch. If it doesn’t fit tight, get a patch that does.

If the patch is from paint, prime over the patch with primer before patching. This will give you a smooth surface ready for paint.

If the patch isn't from a paint surface, patch with spackling or drywall compound. Use patching tape to cover the patch while the patch dries. If the patch is from a painted wall, fill the patch with spackling and smooth it out. Apply additional thin coats of spackling until hole has been filled in

For patching holes in ceilings, cover patch with insulation. For patching holes near outlets or other electrical devices (like light switch covers), put patch over hole and attach new screw directly on top of patch to make it sturdy.

If this patch is for patching over a different paint color, use grout or spackling. Be sure it matches the texture of your wall so that it is not noticeable. If the patch needs to be the same color as the walls, choose an off-white or light gray patching compound. Be sure to follow instructions on patching compound to get a smooth finish, and sand patch when dry

If the patch is from wallpaper, use a putty knife or spoon to scrape the paper backing off the patch while the patch is wet. Scrape onto a plastic bag so the patch doesn't get dirty. Once the patch is dry, prime over patch with primer and smooth patching compound over patch. Sand when dry to create a smooth surface

For patching holes in bathrooms or kitchens, use spackling compound. Spackling compounds are created to patch large, wet areas. Check patching compound for mold resistance and take care not to inhale while sanding

For patching holes in drywall, patch with patch of same thickness. Cut the hole slightly smaller than the patch so that patch will fit tightly.

Be sure patch and patching compound is properly sanded (you can use a sander or sandpaper) before painting patch to create a smooth surface for paint

For patching holes in ceilings, place insulation over patch after patch and patching compound has dried. If the patch is near electrical outlets or switches, attach patch to wall and cover patch with new switch or outlet cover

Patch needs at least one hour of drying time before painting over patch. Patch will look patchy while wet, but will dry flat and create a patch that does not look like a patch. If patch patch becomes wet before drying is finished, sand down patching compound to make it smooth again

If patch isn't absolutely necessary (such as if patch is in an area that won't be seen by guests or family), patching compound doesn't need patching. Use spackle to fill patch and sand until patch becomes smooth.