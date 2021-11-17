7 Questions to Ask When Selecting a Car Shipping Service

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Selecting a car shipping service for your vehicle is not an easy decision. There are many things to consider when selecting the right company, such as their reliability and customer service ratings.

1.) Are you insured?

Insurance is a must-have for car shipping companies. Having the right insurance means that they are liable for any damage done to your vehicle during transport, which should not be an issue if they are professionals. Ask each company how long their insurance policy lasts, and what it covers. You will usually find that most companies offer 90 days or 180 days of free coverage, but only while the vehicle is in transit.

2.) What kind of trucks do you use?

One way to save money when choosing a car shipping company is to book while your vehicle is still on the lot! Many shippers will ask about how many miles are on your vehicle as well as asking about its age and value so keep in mind that a shopper will not want to pay for a brand new vehicle because of the wear and tear of being loaded on a truck costs them money. Ask each company if they have a “lot inventory” list so you know exactly what kind of vehicles they transport your type of car in.

3.) Can I use my shipping container?

Carriers offer many different services from open-air rides, non-open trailer rides to containerized shipping. You can always use your shipping container or enclosed trailer to move your vehicle across the country but be aware that there may be an extra charge involved! Some companies will require that you use their approved containers while others will let you use yours as long as it is up to standard dimensions (7 x 7 x 14).

4.) What is your geographic area of operation?

Many car shipping companies work exclusively in the United States, while others operate internationally. All of our contracts are written to comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations so you can trust that we abide by all federal rules and regulations while shipping any vehicle domestically. We also offer international transportation services if you need us to take your car abroad!

5.) Do you offer guaranteed service times?

The time it takes to get your shipment will depend on where the pickup location is (interstate vs city), how many miles your vehicle needs to travel, and what kind of shipping service you select (open-air vs container). Most companies do not offer guaranteed times but it’s important to ask if they can get your car on the road quickly so you’ll know when to expect your shipment. If your delivery is time-sensitive like an auction or show, make sure that they can accommodate the date of the event!

6.) Do you require a deposit?

It’s usually required that customers pay for their shipments in advance which means that there will be no refunds if plans change. Ask each company how much of a deposit is required and how it can be paid (credit card, check, cashier’s check, etc.). This step ensures that payment goes through so they can begin processing your order. Also, keep in mind that not all companies will require this. Some, like ourselves, only charge the final invoice amount after the vehicle is picked up and delivered!

7.) What kinds of payment do you accept?

Many car shipping companies will require a deposit to be paid before starting any work while others will allow for payment once the vehicle has been picked up from its original location. Ask each company whether they accept cash, credit cards, debit cards, or checks for their deposits and final invoices so you know what options are available to you.