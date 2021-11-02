4 Benefits of Using a Recreation Management SaaS in Your Fitness Business

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Running a fitness-related business, like a gym, private club, or other facility is no picnic. Using a recreation management SaaS can help to improve processes, add new customers quicker, and become more organized too.

Here is why adding technology to a fitness business makes complete sense.

1. Embracing Technology Leads to Better Customer Outcomes

While gyms and other facilities like to run things informally at times, customers need clarity to make useful decisions about their health. Everything is about customer satisfaction.

Using recreation management software allows gyms and other fitness-related facilities to provide clear information to customers and check them in and out to confirm who should be allowed at the facility. This adds to their feeling of safety, and willingness to participate with others. When wanting to encourage group activities, this trust level extends to being open to working out in groups.

2. Allows the Community to Access Relevant Information

When the facility is used by the local community or employees from multiple office locations, then access to relevant information is beneficial.

Being able to see on a mobile app the classes are being run on different days allows people to plan for their gym visit. They can receive mobile device notifications pushed to their device to remind them about classes they’re booked to attend, just in case they forget. And if they’re new to the area, then a linked map to the gym is beneficial to help them arrive on time.

3. Manage Gym Membership Easier than Ever

As a SaaS, gym membership software solutions allow management and trainers to get an overview of the member base. They can see who has been visiting most often and those that haven’t returned in quite a while.

Insights about what classes have been attended and those that weren’t repeated prove useful. It’s possible to follow up with members to see if the class was not to their liking or didn’t provide what they required. Any issues with how classes are being run can be resolved based on this information.

Also, given that the SaaS can be accessed from a smartphone or tablet, trainers and other staff have the information literally at their fingertips on the gym floor too. So, there’s no need to call reception to confirm the details either.

4. Reporting and Analytics

Reporting and analytics are close to the heart of any techie. But it’s also something that gym operators can benefit from.

Setting meaningful goals for revenue and gym registrations allows managers to see how the business is doing versus its plans for the year. Customizable reporting is also a useful feature in a fitness SaaS because it can dig deep into the stored information to extract the most relevant data points. From there, managers can redirect the attention of the staff toward efforts that are working well and dial back on actions that aren’t delivering the anticipated results.

For gym operations whether private concerns, public gyms, or fitness facilities for staff, using a SaaS to manage business information makes good sense. It formalizes an industry that’s often managed a little too haphazardly and this can lead to improved results for customers and the gym too.