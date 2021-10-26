A Look at the Greatest Wrestlers in the History of the WWE

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has had many colorful faces and heels through the years. Of those, only a handful can be considered the greatest. Today, wrestling enthusiasts have wrestling news resources to keep abreast of the best in the business and keep updated about the greatest wrestlers in the history of the WWE.

Hulk Hogan

There are few, if any, draws in the business more renowned than the Hulkster. It is also fair to point out that few wrestlers are more successful. As THE babyface of the 1980s surge in professional wrestling’s popularity, Hogan’s size and strengths were his assets used against the heels of the WWF. His charisma was his strongest trait, though, and it propelled him and the WWF to unimagined heights in the last two decades of the 20th century.

Hulk has been the Champion six times with 2,188 days recognized by the WWE. That includes his first reign (the second longest) of 1,474 days. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and, as a member of NWO, again in 2020.

John Cena

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone with more success in the WWE than John Cena, who tied Ric Flair for the most Championship reigns in the history of professional wrestling. The Prototype has reigned 13 times in the WWE for a total of 1,254 recognized days.

Older marks will recall his days of underhanded tactics, including using his chain when the referee was distracted. His rap battles have made several appearances throughout his career, and his die-hard fans can recall when his finishing move, “Attitude Adjustment,” had a less politically correct name. Today, he is also a television presenter when not in the ring.

Triple H

Fans of the 1990s “Attitude Era” have a case when stating that Triple H is one of the best in the business. As a major draw during the 2000s, he was a closer for seven WrestleMania events. He has been the reigning WWE Champion on nine occasions, totaling 611 recognized days.

One of the more popular heels of all time, Triple H had great rivalries with the likes of The Rock. Several of his WrestleMania matches are considered the best in the event’s history. He is WWE’s Executive V.P. of Global Talent Strategy & Development and creator and executive producer of the NXT brand.

The Rock

From 1996 through 2016, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asked marks if they could smell what he was cooking. His masterpiece dishes turned out to be eight WWE Championships totaling 378 recognized days. Not bad for a guy who is now known as a Hollywood superstar.

The Rock comes from a wrestling family (his father was Rocky Johnson, and his grandfather was Peter Maivia), and his charismatic trash-talking helped usher in the “Attitude Era.” He was the main WWE draw for several years, and his title defense against Shane McMahon on May 1st, 2020, is the second highest-rated match this century.

Bruno Sammartino

Before Hulkamania and the popularity surge of the 1980s, the Champion of WWE wrestling (back in the WWWF days) was Bruno. His two-time reign totaled 4,040 days as recognized by the WWE. That includes being one of only two Champions in the 1960s. Any questions?