New GFA World Radio Program Challenges Listeners to Reject ‘Mediocre Christianity’

GFA Minute broadcasts on 250 radio stations across the U.S., encourages listeners to ‘walk closer to God’

STONEY CREEK, Ontario – GFA World (www.gfa.ca), one of the largest global mission agencies now in both Africa and Asia, has seen significant growth in the reach of GFA Minute, its rebranded radio program – now on 250 radio stations across the U.S.

The minute-long program features K.P. Yohannan, founder of GFA World (www.gfa.ca), sharing his heart about biblical discipleship and the many “lost souls around the world who need the love and salvation that Jesus offers.”

“My desire is that listeners walk closer to God and strengthen their reliance on faith that comes from having a heart for missions, Jesus, and the lost world,” said Yohannan, also known as Metropolitan Yohan, who started the mission agency over 40 years ago.

GFA World, which is experiencing unprecedented growth with the global ministry’s move into Africa in addition to its original mission to Asia, is using GFA Minute to share Yohannan’s message with the social media generation.

“We hope GFA Minute encourages listeners to reach their lost world, pray for the world, build up their faith, and make the sacrifices necessary to see the world come to Christ,” said Yohannan. “It’s a simple and unique daily challenge to listeners to walk away from mediocre Christianity.”

Plans for additional growth include reaching Canadian radio outlets and additional outlets in the U.S. For information about where to tune in, or for updates on new outlets, visit www.GFAMinute.org.

###

GFA World (www.gospelforasia.net) ( https://www.gfa.ca/) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Africa and Asia, and sharing the love of God. In a typical year, this includes thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,800 clean water wells drilled, over 12,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 260,000 needy families, and teaching providing hope and encouragement in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit the Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Gregg Wooding @ 972-567-7660

gwooding@inchristcommunications.com