GFA World Hosts Polling Station During Pandemic

GFA World served their community as a polling station for the 2021 federal election.

STONEY CREEK, ON–Millions of Canadians headed to the polls on September 20th to vote in the 2021 Canadian federal election. Canada’s 44th election was the first federal election to be held during the global pandemic.

GFA World Hosts Polling Station

Although the pandemic caused some challenges, including long line-ups and fewer polling stations, voter turnout was still around average. Elections Canadahttps://globalnews.ca/news/8225563/canada-election-voter-turnout-covid/ reported sixty-two percent of eligible Canadians who voted.

GFA World (https://www.gfa.ca/) had the opportunity to open up their building, located at 245 King Street East, to serve as a polling station for the riding of Hamilton East-Stoney Creekhttps://www.elections.ca/res/cir/maps2/mapprov.asp?map=35036&lang=e. The riding is a narrow band north of the Niagara Escarpment and Lake Ontario.

GFA World staff members volunteered their time from 9 am to 9:30 pm to assist the elections team at their office building by opening doors and helping to direct voters. GFA staff were honoured to be able to participate in the voting process and serve their community during the election.

