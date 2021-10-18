Honeymoon like a Celebrity on St. Barts: Must-See Sights

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Planning a honeymoon to the Caribbean is a fun and memorable affair. Choosing which island to visit is even more exciting and, should you and your other half hope to do some celebrity spotting, there is no better place than St. Barts, a top honeymoon island. The likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams, Lionel Ritchie, Matt Damon, Simon Cowell, and top models Gisele Bundchen and Miranda Kerr have all been seen living their best lives on St. Barts.

Saint Barthélemy (or St. Barts as it is fondly known) is a French-speaking island that boasts a blend of sophistication, natural beauty, and island charm. Here you will find the perfect balance of relaxation, excitement, and entertainment.

Stylish Accommodations

On St. Barts there are no high-rise hotels or casinos – only one and two-story buildings are permitted – allowing it to retain that old-world charm and appeal. Why not vacation in style with a luxury villa to feel more at home on your honeymoon? The locals are known to work hard to make visitors feel part of the family. Hire a car when you arrive to ensure you can take in as much of the beauty as possible. Driving on the island is safe and easy, and you cannot get lost.

Picture-Perfect Postcard Panoramas

The island has numerous public beaches to choose from – none are private. With secluded spots and sparkling coral gardens, you can choose to snorkel or dive on the reefs or to the wrecks. You can go kitesurfing, kayaking, fishing, surfing, sailing, or just sunbathing on the white sands. On Grand Cul de Sac Beach you can even swim with some sea turtles.

The island is hilly with lush greenery and steep mountain areas so this makes it ideal for hiking enthusiasts. Winding roads with stunning views make it an ideal place for those must-have honeymoon happy snaps.

Shopping and Eating Up a Storm

St. Barts is famous for its designer fashion boutiques, high-end restaurants, art galleries, and beauty salons. There is no sales tax on the island and crime is foreign to their culture. It is, however, one of the most expensive getaways on earth as everything is imported. You won’t find any fast food places like McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, or Taco Bell, but venture into the world-famous restaurants, bistros and cafes for top class dining.

Historical Features and City Life

For a feel of that old-world charm, visit Gustavia, St. Barts’ capital. It is a beautiful small harbor town known for its red rooves. There is a range of architectural influences evident from Swedish, English, Caribbean, and French-style homes and mansions lining the cobblestone streets. The oldest building in Gustavia is Vieux Clocher with its distinctive green Swedish clock tower. For some more history, visit the Wall House Museum. In Gustavia is where you will also find the best nightlife on the island.

Corossol is another village worth visiting where you can pick up some straw hats and crafts made by the local women from palm fronds. The Inter Oceans Museum with its collection of more than 9000 shells is also found here.

The highest season to book is the last two weeks in December when you will experience lots of sunshine and little chance of rain. However, the April to June season is much more reasonable in terms of pricing. You may have some rain but not too much and, being on your honeymoon, you can find ways to pass the time! Careful and early planning makes St. Barts more accessible than you think and you may just spot a few celebrities on your stay.