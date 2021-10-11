Here’s What’s Cool to do in Austin

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Austin, Texas is a great city in the US with many things to offer. The city was founded in 1839 and is known for its culture and sense of community. With this, it comes as no surprise that Austin has been named as one of the 10 most livable cities in America making Austin apartments some of the hottest commodities.

Austin is best known for its music scene and famous live music venues such as Stubb’s BBQ and ACL Live at the Moody Theater. Along with this, Austin is also known for its craft beer scene and the number of breweries across town. It is home to many festivals such as SXSW which offers an atmosphere with huge crowds, bands, food trucks, and local vendors that make up the atmosphere of what makes Austin great.

Austin has a wide variety of attractions such as Barton Springs Pool which offers a natural spring that you can swim in.

Those are only some of the cool things to do in Austin. What about others?

Lady Bird Lake

Lady Bird Lake is located in the heart of central Austin, Texas. Most people use kayaks and stand-up paddleboards to enjoy Lady Bird Lake as it has many great activities available for tourists. People can spend time fishing, sunbathing, or taking a walk along the shoreline of this beautiful lake.

You’ll get a piece of mind on Lady Bird Lake. Lady Bird Lake provides a fun and relaxing environment to explore and enjoy the outdoors. The area hosts several places to rent kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, as well as some shops offering supplies.

Lake Travis

Lake Travis is a body of water that is located in Austin Texas. It is a popular place for boating and other water recreation.

Lake Travis is an area that has been used by humans since the early 1800s, but it wasn’t until 1949 when the lake was officially incorporated into Austin’s municipal water system.

The lake offers great opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding as well as other types of water-based activities like canoeing and tubing. However, boating is still the #1 activity on this lake.

Lake Travis is considered one of the best places for boating in the USA because of its great scenery and accessibility. It had been ranked as one of the top 15 places to go boating by AFAR Magazine.

Mount Bonnell

Mount Bonnell is one of the most popular trails in Austin and it also happens to be the most popular hike in the city. This trail offers stunning views of Lake Austin, Mount Bonnell Dam, and Downtown.

The trail is accessible from Mount Bonnell Trailhead which is located on Barton Spring. The trailhead provides parking for hikers who want to take a day trip or just head down for a weekend hike.

University of Texas

The University of Texas at Austin was founded in 1883. It is one of the top 20 public universities in the United States and is a major research institution. The University is also a leader in athletics and is the host of the annual NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship. You can catch some March Madness or a major college football game on a Saturday in the fall, it all depends on the time of year.

In 2017, there were more than 276,000 students enrolled at UT-Austin. In 2018, UT had a total of 45,000 international students from 100 countries with an average per capita income equivalent to $28,300 USD.

The university has over 200 departments which include 16 schools and colleges. The campus itself spans 635 acres with many iconic landmarks including Barton Springs Pool and The Tower of the Americas – one of America’s most recognized landmarks outside its borders.