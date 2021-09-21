What Can Be Hacked? Some Lesser-Known Ways You May Be Vulnerable

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The frequency and severity of cyberattacks are on the rise. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, companies have become increasingly reliant on technology, which means that they leverage software, hardware, and technology for most aspects of a business, from reducing waste or enhancing operations.

Additionally, collaboration platforms and software – and the option to use video conferencing features – have encouraged more companies to embrace remote work.

And, the introduction of new technology (with its risks and threats) combined with the use of less-than-secure systems have caused an increase in cyberattacks and the damage that they cause. Here are some of the ways in which your company might be vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Here Are Some Lesser-Known Ways That Might Get You Hacked

From social engineering to insider threats, the ways cyber attackers are using to reach their targets and goals are becoming increasingly more sophisticated and unpredictable. Whether you are trying to secure your company and your remote workers or you are looking at the reasons behind your most recent cyberattack, here are some of the ways in which you are leaving your company vulnerable and exposed to attacks.

Email Phishing – this is a social engineering technique in which an attacker pretends to be a coworker or manager asking to complete an action via email. These emails are usually customized and efficient in delivering the threat. However, some signs do give away their true nature.

– this is a social engineering technique in which an attacker pretends to be a coworker or manager asking to complete an action via email. These emails are usually customized and efficient in delivering the threat. However, some signs do give away their true nature. Download viruses – a virus can spread through your company’s network as a consequence of a download. Make sure you and your coworkers verify sources before committing to a download.

– a virus can spread through your company’s network as a consequence of a download. Make sure you and your coworkers verify sources before committing to a download. USB malware – USBs are becoming less popular now that companies can rely on cloud systems, but they are still playing an important role. USBs can also carry cyber threats and viruses, so make sure to use an antivirus before connecting them to your company’s system.

– USBs are becoming less popular now that companies can rely on cloud systems, but they are still playing an important role. USBs can also carry cyber threats and viruses, so make sure to use an antivirus before connecting them to your company’s system. Network issues – cyber threats can be delivered via your network or WiFi if this is not secured. Make sure you are using a suitable connection for your company.

– cyber threats can be delivered via your network or WiFi if this is not secured. Make sure you are using a suitable connection for your company. Third-party companies – third-party websites are among the most common reasons behind cyberattacks. In fact, your company’s suppliers and service providers might not be as secure as you think they are, and they might cause the main trigger that leads to a cyber attack.

– third-party websites are among the most common reasons behind cyberattacks. In fact, your company’s suppliers and service providers might not be as secure as you think they are, and they might cause the main trigger that leads to a cyber attack. Insiders – in larger companies, you might suffer from a cyber-attack caused by an insider threat.

– in larger companies, you might suffer from a cyber-attack caused by an insider threat. Weak passwords – weak passwords are among the most common reasons for cyber attacks. Make sure your employees understand how to create secure and difficult-to-hack passwords.

Learn More About Preventing Cyber Attacks

Having a business computer hacked can be an annoyance – and, in most cases, it is nothing more than that. However, increasingly more often, businesses that fall victim to cyberattacks report significant losses and damages.

In fact, 2020 has represented a turning point – now that businesses are increasingly more reliant on technology and data, a cyber attack, identity theft, or data loss can cause millions in damages. And, the great percentage of businesses that have experienced a severe data loss don’t survive. Learn how to protect you, your company, and your team at Alt-Tech.