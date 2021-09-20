What Are the Regulations and Codes For Illinois Housing?

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The state of Illinois does not have statewide building codes. Unlike many states, it’s the local governments such as the counties or cities that can create and adopt codes and regulations of their choice. So whatever code or regulation you’re wondering about in your residential area, you’ll need to check with your city or county code official for the most up-to-date accuracy. While the codes and regulations for housing may vary, all counties in Illinois must follow the most current Energy Conservation and Plumbing codes for the state of Illinois. While each country can heavily vary on the housing regulations and Code of Ordinances, there are many similarities.

1, Permits are required before you can begin building anything

A permit is required for beginning and sort of construction, whether it be adding a new car door to your garage or wanting to expand the square footage of your home by adding a basement. The owner of the home must send a surety bond with their application for the permit to the local building commissioner that’s in their country. You must provide plans and specifications.

2. You will need to wait for approval of the plans

Once the homeowner sends in an application to the building commissioner, you’ll then need to wait for the approval process. It’s something that may take several business days up to weeks to fulfill depending on the area of Illinois that you’re located Illinois Capital Development Board). The building commissioner may need to inspect the home and the area around the home. There is also the possibility of the need to examine materials.

3. Understand the various permit fees

Permit fees are not one-size-fits-all. The permit fee prices can heavily vary depending on many factors. Each county has its own set fees depending on the type of construction that is needed for the residence. Something small such as a driveway or building driveway requires minimum square footage before it can be passed in the permit and fees will occur based on square footage as well (Up Codes).

4. Knowing that the building permit has special conditions

Once you receive your permit, you have one year to complete your project on your property. This permit can become void if you are planning to use this construction for commercial use, as you’ll need a separate permit for that. Also, you’ll need to be sure that any contractor you hire, including yourself, needs to be licensed. Any unlicensed contractors make the permit void.

5. Understand that you need to be compliant with all requirements

If you’re building a garage, driveaway, or even make changes to your garage such as getting a car door from Midstate Overhead Doors you’ll have to be compliant. Driveways have special rules, the construction of the driveway to the garage must be approached from the street into the front yard. So it must be in the front of the home or to the side of the home, nowhere else on the property. It’s important to stay compliant or else you can be fined.