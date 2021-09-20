How To Present Financial Information

8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There may be times in your career where you need to present financial information to others. This could be in the form of an annual report, results in presentation, or investment pitch. One thing’s for sure, financial information can be dull and it can be really easy to confuse and bore people.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. You can make financial data interesting if you know how.

Here are a few tips to get you started.

Use PowerPoint to present your data

The PowerPoint presentation has suffered from something of a bad reputation. This is rather unfair. The software itself is an excellent tool for presentations but is often misused by people to give boring, text-filled, and amateur-looking presentations. By learning what makes a good presentation and practice, you can create something amazing that will get your information across and hold people’s concentration.

Learn how to tell a story

Don’t simply dump a lot of information and figures on people and expect them to be able to see beyond the numbers. Instead, formulate a story for your financial information that explains what they are looking at in a different way.

For example, if your sales have improved this quarter, say it. Don’t just place a spreadsheet on a slide and wait for them to read through it.

If you’re making an investment pitch and you’re presenting potential growth figures, you want to put the most positive spin on the data that you can and head off any potentially difficult questions or negativity.

Make it visual

Boring blocks of text and numbers will not do you any favors. Instead, create a striking visual presentation or pitch deck that will catch the interest of the people you’re presenting to. If you’re not very good at visuals or design, then there are many companies and resources that can help you. Learn more by clicking here on how to make your presentation look great.

If you’re going it alone, the design doesn’t have to be too over the top. Try not to get carried away with distracting PowerPoint transitions or too much text. Instead, use a few well-designed charts and graphs with some accompanying imagers and even a gif or two to lighten the mood a bit.

Don’t use too many words in your presentation

People often fill their PowerPoint slides with too much text, using it as a type of script or notepad, rather than a visual aid. That’s not what a good presentation is for. If you need your audience to have further information, give this to them as an additional handout or send it to them after the event.

Keep your presentation punchy and uncluttered. Knowing your subject inside out will give you the confidence to keep your slides to the point and talk around them.

Key takeaways

Presenting financial information doesn’t have to be dull. You can make it interesting and even enjoyable if you know how. By creating a visually appealing presentation, and crafting a story around your numbers, you’ll be able to make it interesting for your audience.