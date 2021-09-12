Top 10 Startling Sexual Harassment at Work Stats

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Sexual harassment in the workplace is as alive and threatening as ever, despite efforts to change workplace cultures. Surveys show that most people cannot fully define this illegal act or don’t believe that various acts constitute harassment under the law. Activision Blizzard, Google, and Fox News are just a few recent examples of how prevalent this issue remains.

There seems to be disconnect among the public at large about the issue, however. This makes it all the more important to learn about sexual harassment in the workplace, including your rights. To get started, check out these top ten startling statistics.

Top Ten Current Stats

The following are recent statistics gathered from studies and surveys on the topic. They range from 2018 to 2021, giving you and idea of what little progress has been made to ensure a safe work environment for anyone of any gender.

1. 81% of Americans Believed Sexual Harassment Happened in Most Workplaces

Sexual harassment is a known problem. However, roughly 90% didn’t think it happened in their workplace and it is now known that most reports, roughly 87%-94%, were swept under the rug. That’s despite 54% of women experiencing unwanted advances in 2017.

2. 50% of Americans Noted That Men Getting Away with This Crime Was a Problem

It’s nice to know that some people recognize the issue, but it’s startling to understand just how many men face no consequences for their actions. Even worse, 14% didn’t think sexual assault was a problem at all. Another 35% only viewed a lack of consequences as a minor problem.

3. 32% of Employees Do Not Consider Inappropriate Jokes a form of Harassment

You read that right, a large portion of the workforce does no count inappropriate jokes as sexual harassment. To these people, they’re just jokes. Another 34% couldn’t even identify what makes for a hostile environment, which could mean there’s a severe lack of understanding on the issue.

4. Only 25% of Women Fell They Can Freely Report Incidents to Their Employer

Retaliation remains a large problem for victims, as does an employer’s ability to handle the situation correctly. Only 30% of women believe their place of employment adequately deals with harassers, as well.

5. 68% of LGBTQ+ Individuals Experienced Workplace Harassment

Attitudes towards LGBTQ+ individuals can be heinous, making it no surprise that they receive increased level of harassment around their gender in the workplace. Unwelcome advances, sexual comments, and inappropriate jokes are the most common.

6. 37% of Women Report That Harassment Negatively Influences Their Career

All to many women find themselves with no path forward or out of sexual harassment in their companies. So, they opt to simply leave the toxic environment behind in favor of new employment. This can drastically alter their ability to grow a career, however.

7. 7,825 Reports Came from the U.S. Military in 2019

Any division of the armed forces is a workplace, but there seems to be an increased number of sexual harassment and abuse here compared to other types of employment. The Defense Department had reported a 3% increase in cases, though victims put that number closer to 17%.

8. 60% of Abused Educators Didn’t File Charges

Many employees feel that they cannot file a complaint or start a claim for fear of retaliation and career security. Educators are one of the highest sectors for victims that do not report despite a 91% higher rate of instances. No matter your field, hire a skilled legal professional like this sexual harassment attorney in San Francisco if you’ve been a victim.

9. 56% of Men Think Reported Incidents Go Unpunished

Over half of all men in the workforce think that cases go unpunished, and they’re not entirely wrong. Roughly 95% of all reported incidents see no action taken. Whether they simply see what’s happening or don’t believe they’ll be punished is another story, however.

10. Only 53% of People Think the #MeToo Movement has been Positive

Attitudes are tough to change, and this statistic shows it. The #MeToo movement was an excellent way to change the conversation about sexual abuse and expose top abusers like Harvey Weinstein. However, it’s popularity varies wildly among the public.