Common Problems That Happen With Bail Bonds

Since the beginning of the United States’ legal system, bail bonds have been an integral part of the legal process. It allows the courts to honor our system’s presumption of innocence while also creating an incentive for individuals to show up to court on the date a judge issues.

When bail is offered, an individual can pay the amount in a variety of ways. While the system is fairly straightforward, there are times when things can become incredibly complicated. If you’re facing charges that require bail bonds in Colorado, here are some common problems you might run into during the process.

Wrong Information

While bail is a part of the legal process, it isn’t guaranteed and is not considered a right under the law. There are various steps that must be taken including filling out the proper documentation. An incredibly common problem with bail bonds happens when people write down the wrong information in those documents. That usually looks like the following:

· Outdated addresses

· Incorrect phone numbers

· Misspelled names

· Forgetting to include your middle name

· Writing down the wrong age for the accused

· Answering any of the questions within the document as a lie

Even if all of the above is correctly written down, your writing needs to be legible or your attempt at bail will be dismissed. It might sound silly, but this scenario happens more than you might think. It’s always in your best interest to work with an attorney and have them file your paperwork, especially with recent bail changes in Colorado taking effect.

Issues with the Indemnitor

An indemnitor is someone who posts bail for you, which is often family or a loved one. In some cases, the accused and the indemnitor do not get a long all that well. This can lead to bail not being posted or revoked by the indemnitor.

Disrespecting Travel Limits

In some cases, a judge will place various conditions on your ability to let go on bond. An ankle bracelet is an excellent example, but there are other types of travel limits a judge could impose. Failure to follow these rules will send you right back to jail and often comes with additional fines or punishments.

Picking a Bad Bondsman

In some cases, you might need to select a bail agent or bondsman, usually in the form of a third-party agency, to make bail. This can work to your advantage, but it can also leave you dealing with someone who puts your financial and legal future in jeopardy.

It’s in your best interest to work with a skilled legal professional, like defense attorney David Moorhead, when selecting a bail agent to ensure you’re working with someone who is qualified. Otherwise, you just might find yourself sitting in jail for months on end as you await trial with additional bondsman fees on top of everything else.

A Bad Attitude

Finally, walk into your arraignment with a bad attitude and a judge will never consider bail. Regardless of the circumstances, stay calm and courteous throughout the process. If you are argumentative or rude, the judge can claim you are hostile and should be held until trial.