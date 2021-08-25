Data Centers Considering New Ways to Backup Energy

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The data center industry is currently rethinking its approach to storing backup power. The use of diesel fuel in the event of an emergency is looking to be scrapped due to issues with the environment as well as the cost of this fuel.

There are many companies that are now exploring new ways to store backup energy and this is something that may just change the backup power industry for the better in coming years.

This is a change that will take a lot of time and work and will impact those working in an Idaho data center for the next decade or so until a new permanent solution is found. When trying to balance sustainability as well as reliability – we look towards energy sources that are less harmful to the environment but also ones that provide a lot of energy when needed.

By searching through the electrical infrastructure and researching backup generators more closely, some innovators in the field have already began to find solutions.

So What is the New Solution?

Well, many of the big companies who have been exploring this new approach to backup energy storage have been looking into large batteries, fuel cells, and alternative fuels.

Microsoft is a good example of a company who have been looking at green fuel options for their backup storage. Turning away from diesel and looking toward fuels that will give off less carbon dioxide emissions has been the focus and there are many options that have come up that are being tested and invested in.

Kao Data has managed to change its fuel from diesel to HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel in its England data center and this is a type of fuel which will cut back CO2 emissions by almost 90%. As an environmental change, this is something that brings a lot of excitement to the wider community with the possibility of using this fuel for a wider audience.

Why is HVO so Great?

The main reason why HVO is such an effective fuel for this purpose is the lessened impact it will have on the environment around. Traditional diesel fuel can be very harmful for the environment with carbon dioxide as well as nitrogen oxide emitted that pollute the air around as well as damage the ozone layer. HVO however is much less harmful and it harnesses enough power to help power data centers properly.

HVO is made by synthesising vegetable oils and this means that many other companies such as Microsoft can use this fuel without damaging their current infrastructure. By eliminating microbial growth within the system, sludge is not created which would otherwise clog up and contaminate the fuel lines.

HVO might just be the future of backup energy storage and many companies will likely follow in Kao Data’s footsteps and start replacing their diesel fuel with much better HVO for their needs.

With more research, will companies find even more viable fuel sources for use in backup storage? Only time will tell and this is something that is changing day by day.