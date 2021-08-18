4 Design Ideas for Creating a Dental Practice Website

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The design of your dental practice website is important, and the way you design it can have a long-term effect on the success of your business in many ways. It can give your prospective patients a great first impression, improve the way people find you on the internet, and even help to raise patient trust. Your website is also incredibly important for someone who is looking for a new job.

Here are 4 ideas for creating an innovative dental practice website that will help you attract patients and employees (and look good while doing it!).

1. Use Good Content

One of the most important things you can do to create an effective dental practice website is to use high-quality content that keeps people coming back. The internet has made it easy for people to find and share information, and if you’re not giving your visitors something new to read or watch every time they visit your site then they’re going to keep looking for the next interesting site.

In the past, dentists have often used “dental news” as content on their websites. This is still a good idea for some sites, but more and more dentists are looking at using information about their patients and their practice as the main content. This can be important if your practice has been around for a while.

What types of content should you provide? One option is to create a blog or “newsroom” that keeps patients up to date on what is happening in the world of dental care. Dental professionals are interested in what’s happening and they love to read about things that impact their own profession – why not show them?

2. Make Your Site Mobile-Friendly

It’s very important to make your site mobile-friendly these days because people are using their phones and tablets to look up all sorts of details. People use search engines to look up everything from directions, to restaurant hours, to the best contact number for a company. Your website needs to be there when people are using these tools so they can find out more about you and your practice.

It’s not expensive to make a site mobile-friendly. You just need to make sure that the pages on your site are narrow enough that they are easily viewable on a small screen – this means you’ll need to reduce the size of photos and other pictures.

3. Reduce the Amount of Content, Use Fonts and Colors that are Friendly to the Eye

One of the biggest mistakes dentists make when creating their website is over-using words and images. Studies have shown that people who have too much information to read on a website are not going to stay around long enough to find what they need. Focus on providing useful information about your practice, your staff, and the services you provide in a way that is easy to scan – don’t clutter it up with too many words.

Dental practice websites should also use fonts that are easy on the eyes. People do not want to see all of those squiggly lines and colors when they are trying to read a website. Make your site friendly for your visitors; don’t make them strain their eyes.

4. Emphasize Important Things

While providing useful content is important, there are specific “big things” you should focus on in the design of your website. A website designed to help people find a new dentist may not be as important as a site designed to help people find a new doctor. In many cases, it’s good to use the same color schemes and font styles in different areas of your site: this makes your site more cohesive and gives the message a sense of purpose.