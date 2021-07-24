How to Buy a New Car on a Tight Budget

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

You want to buy a new car. Perhaps you’re tired of the car problems you’re dealing with. The problem is your budget is a little tight. It may seem impossible to do right now, but the truth is that you can get that new car you want, but you’ll have to take some of the following steps.

Don’t Trade In

One thing you want to avoid is trading in your used car. Dealerships will tell you that they’re giving you a deal for your vehicle, but that’s not likely. Most of the time, they offer you the bare minimum. If you want to buy a new car, it’s better to sell your old car on your own. It may take a little longer to sell, but at least you’ll get more money for it. You might even increase your budget a bit.

Cut Back

You want to cut back on your expenses. This could help free up some of your cash so that you can afford something better. Cutting back isn’t all that hard once you get used to it. Cut back on eating out, and stop buying clothes if your old clothes are usable. You can take a few financial literacy classes so that you learn how to budget if you want. The more you can save, the easier it’ll be to buy this new car since you’ll have a little more money. You’ll want as many choices as possible. Be sure to find a dealership with quality, budget-friendly options so that your savings make a difference.

Second Stream

It may be a good idea to get a second stream of income going. The good thing is that there’s a lot you can do right now, from renting your car out to renting a room out in your house. All of these things could help increase the amount of cash you can spend on a new car. Granted, you may have to start this stream of income before you even start planning to get this car, but if you have the time, look into ways of creating a little extra cash to add to the money you already make at work.

Personal Car Loan

You might want to consider going to your bank that you have a relationship with, and get a car loan from them. A good car loan would work in your favor. It’ll have terms that you can deal with and ensure that you can pay the monthly installments even with a tight budget. If you work on this loan with your banker, you’ll be able to calmly talk about what you can afford and what you can’t. Financing with a dealer isn’t the same. They aren’t looking out for your best interest. Bring this car loan approval with you when you’re buying your car.

Previous Models

Car lots love to have newer cars, but they still have older models there that people haven’t purchased. Look into those older models, or look into vehicles that aren’t all that popular. Some of these won’t be as pricey as the newer cars or the more popular options. You must stick to your budget at all times even if you start to notice cheaper new cars. The salesperson is going to try to figure out how to get you to spend more, and it’s your job to avoid that.

Now, you’ve got a few tips to help you get that new car even on a tight budget, but there’s always more to do, like looking into leasing instead.