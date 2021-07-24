A Look At Why Consulting With A Lawyer After An Auto Accident Matter

20 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

At the very least, involvement in an automobile accident is harrowing and frustrating. In worst case scenarios, said event could precipitate serious injuries and significant financial struggles.

In such an incident’s wake, impacted parties might opt not to seek legal counsel for any number of reasons. Some might believe the accident was not that serious because they did not incur any appreciable injuries or property damage. Others might be too shy or prideful to consult with a legal professional.

That said, car accident attorneys strongly urge those involved in vehicular mishaps to discuss these occurrences with said professionals as soon as possible. Failing to take this swift and decisive action could have numerous and potentially serious consequences.

Case Evaluation

Experienced car accident attorneys can provide case evaluation. Even the most minor mishap is still a legal incident where persons could be injured and property can be damaged. A knowledgeable car accident attorney can assess the facts surrounding the case, help ascertain a participant’s role in said events, and suggest their next most befitting next steps.

If the legal professional in question maintains that the participant bore less fault and carries a legitimate claim against other involved parties, the decision to proceed with a civil suit might be made.

Mistake Prevention

Well-versed automobile mishap lawyers may reduce a client’s chances of avoiding significant and potentially costly mistakes.

Occasionally, those involved in vehicular dust-ups turn to their insurance providers for individual property damage compensation or to cover another party’s expenses should the policyholder be found liable for causing the incident.

That said, legal scholars caution motorists to speak with an attorney before consulting with their coverage providers. Individuals who are quick to sign any documents or offer any information about said event to insurance companies stand to lose out financially because such entities are notorious for trying to downplay the severity of injuries or damages.

Additionally, regardless of the circumstances, coverage providers will often try to low ball policyholders with compensation not likely to meet their financial needs. Therefore, experienced lawyers can advise clients not to accept the company in question’s first offer.

Compensation

Should the accident victim bring a civil suit against other incident parties, a personal injury lawyer often increases the plaintiff’s chances of earning notable financial compensation.

Success in such proceedings hinges on proving fault. The State of Mississippi adheres to a civil law principle known as pure comparative negligence.

This means that the plaintiff could recoup damages regardless of the percentage of blame a ruling body finds that they were responsible for the accident. That said, demonstrating fault on the other parties is crucial to recovering greater compensation amounts.

Furthermore, success in said efforts is often determined by how well the plaintiff and legal team can prove several critical issues including that the accused committed a negligible or malfeasance act, these actions precipitated the accident, the victim’s injuries are related to the mishap and no other preexisting problem, and the compensation sought is directly attributable to said injuries.

A reputable, successful personal injury lawyer will attempt to prove these key points through efforts, such as obtaining eyewitness statements, reviewing law enforcement reports, consulting with traffic and accident professionals, procuring the client’s medical records, and visiting the accident scene.

Contacting Us

The experienced personal injury lawyers employed at Coxwell & Associates boast an impressive record of winning car accident victims the compensation they need and deserve. Residents of Jackson and neighboring cities who were recently involved in a dust-up are urged to contact us.