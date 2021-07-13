Who Is God in the Bible

9 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The Bible – both Old and New Testaments – is the only book in existence that accurately and clearly describes God. There are no other books that claim to describe God but which reveal a different deity than the God of the Bible.

It is the God of the Bible who is beyond all definition. He is the only uncreated Being. He is more significant than all created beings. His thoughts and ways are above all that man can conceive or fathom. He is higher than the heavens. Yet, he has chosen to reveal himself to man through various names and titles in the Bible, and through the pages of His Holy Book, God has revealed himself as being a unique and wonderful God.

The God of the Bible has set forth His name as one who is:

Absolute, holy, pure;

Without beginning or end;

Infinitely great;

Absolutely just;

Infinitely wise;

Infinitely good;

Pure and perfect love;

Omnipotent

Indeed, God’s Word reveals Him to be the “eternal, self-existent I AM,” as well as the giver of life, the ruler of all men, the source of all goodness, wisdom, and understanding, and the rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.

What Is God the Creator?

It is God who created the heavens and the earth and all things therein. God the Creator “sits above the circle of the earth,” He “lays out the heavens with a compass,” and He is above all things.

In creating man, God formed man out of dust. It was God who breathed life into man’s nose. It was God who breathed into man’s nose the breath of life, and thus man became a living soul.

In making man, God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness.” In this manner, God “created man in his image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”

In essence, he created man and woman in the image of God, in the image of his own person. God has revealed himself to be a Family of Persons – Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. A man was created in the image of this divine Family. Man was created to have a relationship with this triune God.

So, when the question is asked: “Who is God?” there is only one answer: God is a triune Family of Persons who dwells in eternity. In the beginning, the triune God revealed Himself to man through a word that came out of his mouth. It was the word “Let there be light” that caused creation to be.

The word of God brought into existence the physical universe. The triune God then created man to be like Him and as His image-bearer. The triune God also created man and woman to dwell together as one flesh in a union that would be fruitful and a partnership that would be pleasing to the eye of God.

God’s Work?

We, as mere beings, cannot even begin to comprehend the immensity of the works of God.

All the physical and spiritual creations declare that He is God. They also say that there is a God. Our eyes cannot see the end of what God has made.

“For thus saith the Lord that created the heavens; God himself that formed the earth and made it; he hath established it, he created it not in vain, he formed it to be inhabited: I am the Lord, and there is none else” (Isaiah 45:18).

“The heavens declare the glory of God, and the firmament sheweth his handiwork” (Psalm 19:1).

“O Lord, how manifold are thy works! in wisdom hast thou made them all: the earth is full of thy riches” (Psalm 104:24).

God is the creator – the eternal, self-existent I AM. He is the giver of life, the ruler of all men, the source of all goodness, wisdom, understanding, and the rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. Responsible for every work in the heavens and on the earth, God brings forth the seasons and historical events according to His will. In His providence, He rules over all things, even the hearts of men.

The Trinity

While there are many churches that deny the existence of God in three persons, there is no proof that they are correct. In fact, from the very beginning of mankind, there have been those who worshipped the one true God as a triune God – Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

The New Testament is clear about the existence of the triune God. The triune God not only created man, but He redeemed man to Himself through His only begotten Son. God then sent forth His Holy Spirit to renew and transform man, thus preparing him for life with his triune God.