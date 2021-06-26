13 Best Hair Care Tips in 2021

Are you facing challenges in keeping your hair smooth, dense, bouncy and long? Do you want to have a permanent solution to these hair related issues?

Guess! You are in the quest of simple and best tips to follow for solving hair problems. I must say, your journey has just ended here.

Hair is something that adds beauty to a person’s personality. Healthy and dense hair makes you look younger and smarter. However, hair has a precious place in women’s lives. They play a vital role in their beauty, so every woman wants healthier, dense and longer hair.

While the majority of women are suffering from the problem of dull, weak and lifeless hair due to dangerous lifestyle, wrong hairstyle practices, inadequate hair care and excessive use of chemicals. Here is a useful reference click here

But at the same time, it does not at all mean that it is impossible to achieve long hair. All you need to do is to follow straightforward and Evergreen 13 tips. If you follow them with discipline, I can bet! You’ll be startled to see the transformation in your hair.

Shampoos and Conditioners: You must be already aware of the increasing use of chemicals in the products. Unfortunately, the shampoos and conditioners are also prone to these malpractices. So, you have got the choice to use mild shampoos and conditioners.

Conditioners after Shampoo: Most people might not be aware of the fact that conditioning plays a vital role in maintaining long hair.

Applying conditioners after the shampoo is an excellent idea, because it prevents your hair from dryness, preserves moisture and provides a shield to your hair from dirt and pollution.

Shampoo Thrice a Week at Max: Avoid shampooing your hair on a daily basis due to the presence of sulfates in it. However, using mild shampoo twice or thrice a week is a better idea because it gives your hair enough time to absorb natural oils. In turn, your hair remains hydrated and gets more time to repair itself.

Oiling Hair: For best results, one should apply Lavender, Coconut or Almond oil for two or three times in a week at max. It helps in rejuvenating dead hair shafts and makes your hair stronger and longer.

However, for maximum results, after oiling you should massage your head gently with fingertips then wrap up your head with a warm towel for around 15 minutes to let your hair absorb oil properly.

Trimming Hair on the Regular Basis: It is always a good idea to cut your hair once or twice a month. Exposure to dirt and pollution often result in damaged cuticles and split ends. Therefore, removing those split ends boosts your hair growth.

Don’t Brush Wet Hair: One of the common mistakes that most women make is brushing wet locks. When you brush or comb wet hair, it tends to stretch and break very easily.

I know hair tangles are an issue with wet hair, especially with girls. So, you can use your fingers to undo it.

Avoid Harsh Styling Tools: The biggest enemy of your hair are those hot styling tools. Although, they might provide you desired hair style but at the cost of tremendous damage to locks.

They just don’t limit hair growth but also take away the strength and shine of hair. As a result, your hair becomes thinner and weaker.

So, avoid the use of a hair dryer and curling or straightening machine.

Brushing Hair at Bedtime: Not many girls are aware of this fact that brushing your hair at bedtime will help it grow by improving blood circulation during sleep hours.

Avoid Harsh Sunlight Exposure: If you wish to have long and healthy hair, harsh sunlight is something that you should avoid. And if you can’t help staying outside then try to cover your hair as much as possible.

Gently Use Palm Oil: Palm oil contains all the essential nutrients that your hair needs for proper growth. It is advised to apply twice in a week to the entire length of your hair.

Remember, not to massage your scalp with this oil, for massaging you should prefer Coconut and Almond oil.

Never use Hot Water to Rinse your Hair: Always remember, heat is not good for your hair. So, use cold water to rinse hair which will make your hair softer and promote its growth.

Cautious Diet: Food choice plays a vital role in hair’s growth. One should always keep the focus on maintaining a proper diet. Therefore, you must work on increasing protein intake to make your hair stronger and lustrous.

Eating dry fruits, coconut, and proper vitamins intake that are found in citrus fruits can make your hair longer, stronger and lustrous.

Say Bye to Stress: It has been seen that stress often leads to hair loss. Stress takes away the nutrients of your scalp and hair. Therefore, it stops your hair growth. To keep your hair flourishing, you must manage stress levels.

There are numerous other ways to curb the hair problem, but the deal was to mention the easiest and efficient.

However, these tips require discipline so to attain any result you need to take consistent actions as you have already made one by finding a solution, now it’s time for implementation. you can find out more