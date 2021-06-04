Marriages take work no matter how long that you have been married. This work includes communication and finding things you can enjoy together regularly. A lack of work can lead to a couple drifting apart over the years. People get less close when they do not work on their relationship regularly. People do change over time which requires a consistent effort to stay close. Taking a proactive approach about giving an honest effort in a marriage can make all of the difference. The following are signs that your marriage cannot be saved.

Refusal To Go To Counseling

Working on your relationship might take some professional intervention. Seeing a marriage counselor is something that saves a number of marriages. If your spouse is complaining about the costs or that they are not going to implement tips from the counselor, this is a terrible sign. A lack of commitment to marriage counseling means that your spouse sees nothing wrong. Most couples struggle when it comes to communication as expressing negative feelings can be uncomfortable.

Rampant Infidelity

Infidelity can take a physical or emotional form in today’s world. Online affairs are common as people can sneak around easily in their emails as most people use email for work communication. Some cannot get over infidelity as there is an immense amount of lying in some cases to get away with it. Dating apps can be too much of a temptation for some to refuse. In the past, you would have to meet someone at work or when you are out. In today’s world, people can swipe left or right to find potential matches that have no idea their match is married. Alienation of affection in NC and across the United States is still present although it has changed forms.

Any Form of Abuse

Abuse takes a number of forms although physical abuse is the most noticeable. You should not have to put up with any type of abuse whether it is verbal, physical, emotional, or financial. Financial abuse will prevent the spouse that does not control the money from leaving as they will not have a means of surviving.

Emotional abuse can take the form of trying to separate you from friends and family. This is done as your spouse doesn’t want others to see how they are treating you or letting you know that something is wrong. Verbal abuse is obvious as this can be insults or backhanded comments to make you feel bad about yourself. If you feel like your partner is constantly belittling you, address it immediately. Some people might think that banter is fun but speak up if something truly offensive is said.

Saving a marriage is only worth it if both parties are willing to do the work. One person cannot save a marriage as it is a two-sided relationship. Great marriages do not end in divorce and good marriages have gone by the wayside due to a lack of work being done regularly. Take the time to assess your marriage to see how healthy it truly is.