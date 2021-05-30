4 Installation Tips for a Barbed Wire Fence

A barbed-wire fence is cheaper than many types of fences. It is also simple to maintain and long-lasting. You can install a barbed wire fence without difficulties by following the four installation steps below.

1. Sketch the project area

A fencing project starts with mapping the part of the land that requires fencing as it helps determine the quantity of fencing material. Next, consider the purpose of fencing, such as preventing encroachment or controlling the movement of animals. The size of animals and jumping ability determines the distance between the posts and wire spacing. For instance, the fence must be high in farms with bulls or horses as they can jump high. A fence for pigs should be near the ground because of rooting. Try to fence in as straight a line as possible to manage the amount of fencing material. Remember to place gates and lanes at the most appropriate position.

2. Clear the ground

Clear the line on each side of the ground where the fence will pass to ease construction and provide access during future maintenance. A fence on a cleared line is more visible and less prone to damage. Remove all vegetation and barriers that can hinder construction but limit amounts of soil to as little as possible.

After clearing the ground, measure the points for post-installation and mark them.

3. Install braces and posts

Assemble braces for ends and corners to prevent posts from tipping after installing the wires. H-brace is a popular and efficient method to secure barbed wire fences. Place each brace between 8 and 10 feet away from the posts that need bracing to make the securing effective. Use a combination of long nails and notching to fasten posts to a brace or a corner post. Brace pins are also an efficient alternative to secure horizontal braces to posts. Bracing is the most crucial part of a fence and can be the source of failure. Visit fencing.bekaert.com to learn more about building suitable braces.

Dig holes with a slightly larger diameter than the poles and make them 1.5-2 feet deep at regular intervals. A distance of 15 to 20 is the average for line posts but should be shorter when using smaller posts to build a fence. After digging, insert poles into the holes and secure them with crushed stone or cement if the soil is soft. The cement dries well after about 24 hours.

4. String the barbed wire

String up the barbed wire when all posts become secure while wearing protective gloves. Start by rolling the barbed wire around the first pole and fix it with nails for grip. Use a fence stretching tool to stretch it in a straight line to the next post and repeat the process until the end. The wire should stretch tight to prevent sagging. Working with a helper simplifies pulling and securing the wire for nailing onto a post. Start installing at the bottom because it is unsafe to work under a stretched wire. You can use four lines of wire for horses or cattle and three for an intermediate or temporary fence. A fence for hogs can forego upper one or two-wire strands.

The above steps help to install a functional barbed wire. Always gather the essential fencing materials, working and safety tools before starting the work.