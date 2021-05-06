What To Do With or Without Vaccines – Protect Yourself With Safe Spray and Safe Sweets by D3-Science

There are more than 9.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and the number continues to grow. Scientists are working to develop vaccines and treatments to slow the epidemic and limit the damage caused by the disease.

Strengthening sanitation, personal protection and social isolation regulations, as well as restrictions on large concentrations and commercial and industrial activities, can help flatten the “case curve” of pandemic coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in 2019. In the long term, however, these non-pharmacological measures alone are not enough. Preventive vaccines are needed to successfully suppress and eliminate pandemic viruses. Antiviral drugs (especially small molecules and neutralising monoclonal antibodies) are also a reliable tool in the fight against infectious diseases.

Many people have already been vaccinated or at least received the first dose, but most are still waiting. Because the long-term risks are not yet known, some people are concerned about both the short- and long-term risks of vaccines.

The development of antivirals

D3 Sciences is proud to introduce the SafeSweet and SafeSpray antiviral products.

Fear and uncertainty have exhausted America, bankrupted countless small businesses and destroyed the dreams of many entrepreneurs. D3safe products have passed numerous laboratory tests and limited human studies. All these show that SafeSweet and SafeSpray product lines can reduce the ability of the SARS-CoV-2 peg protein to bind to mucosal tissue.

Inhibition of viral binding (fusion) and subsequent cellular uptake is a mechanism of action used by many drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many investigational drugs used to treat viral infections such as HIV-1 and dengue virus. There are important differences, especially in the case of HIV-1. These drugs do not prevent viral infection.

They are intended for prophylactic use to significantly reduce the ability of pegylated proteins to bind to mucosal tissue.

SARS-CoV-2 is a spike-like envelope protein that binds to specific receptors on the surface of cells in mucosal epithelial tissue.

Unfortunately, in humans this spike protein corresponds to the key to a lock, and if you can imagine the model, the receptors on the cell surface represent the key and the spike protein thus represents the key. The ACE-2 receptor is the most likely receptor on the epithelial cell surface for SARS-CoV-2. In addition, recent literature suggests that the presence of the neurofilament receptor-1 (nrp-1) plays an important role in virulence of the virus.

In vitro studies with human mucosal epithelial cells have demonstrated clinically significant reductions in spike protein binding. It is believed that by inhibiting these important sites of virus-cell interaction, it can reduce the ability of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins to bind to mucosal epithelial tissue.

Their compounds effectively block the primary viral fusion site and alter the key (spike protein) and lock (ACE-2 and nrp-1) in the proportions described above.