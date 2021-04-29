An IAM system refers to processes and policies that help in the management of user’s digital identities in a way that is secure and reliable. IAM systems include different technologies like profile management, single sign-on (SSO), password management, and multi-factor authentication (MFA). IAM systems integrate three major concepts: identification, authorization, and authentication. The concepts work collectively to guarantee specific users proper access. IAM solutions play a vital role in information technology security and they benefit users, security admins, and the entire enterprise. Apart from IAM systems guaranteeing efficient access to information technology resources across different systems, it also has other primary advantages.

6 Reasons businesses need to invest in IAM systems

Here are some of the reasons why businesses should invest in IAM systems:

1. Improved user experience

By implementing IAM tools, IT admins have the capacity to develop a special digital identity for different user including sets of credentials for each. These tools help do away with IT managers from having to deal with numerous accounts for different corporate applications. Businesses should install IAM systems to help their end-users have access to their corporate networks irrespective of the time, location, or device they use.

2. Minimizes password issues

Many businesses often have the challenge of managing several passwords. IAM systems enhances the management of password in excel and ensures backup for user credentials. The systems include password management tools that help IT managers to enhance their password management practices like strong authentication measures and password updates.

3. Enhances digital security

Businesses should invest in IAM systems as a way of enhancing their digital security. IAM solutions can help a business to implement adequate security policies for their systems including all devices, platforms, and applications. The system makes it convenient for business employees to access systems to facilitate their tasks and prevent them from escalating access privileges from unauthorized persons.

4. IAM systems can help enhance the efficiency of security teams.

If a business wants to enhance the efficiency of its security team, they should consider investing in IAM systems. These systems can help improve the security posture hence it enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of these teams. The tool allows security admins to provide access rights to other users based on the principle of ‘least privilege to user roles.’ The IAM systems allow users to be organized quickly and efficiently hence makes security systems efficient.

5. It helps reduce IT operating costs.

Businesses should invest in IAM systems because this can help them reduce their IT operation costs. By investing in IAM systems, organizations can reduce their overall operating costs by reducing the amount of finances invested in the management of user accounts. Many businesses incur many costs in password resets while between 30-50% of help desk calls are related to password reset issues. The business will save the finances that they would have invested in addressing password reset issues as IAM systems enhance efficient management of passwords.

6. Ensure compliance to regulations

Another reason why businesses should invest in IAM systems is to improve their compliance to the set regulations. Government data regulations are a major concern for businesses and installing IAM systems can enhance compliance. These regulations have set privacy, security and protection mandates that must be met by business and noncompliance can result in hefty fines. These regulations are concerned with access to information and protecting it from unauthorized access. Compliance to data regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA allows businesses to be accountable on their handling of customer and employee data.

Conclusion

There are numerous reasons why organizations should consider investing in the installation of IAM systems. This includes enhancing compliance to regulations, reducing operational costs, beef up digital security, and enhancing efficiency.