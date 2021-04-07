San Francisco Giants to Welcome Back Fans to Oracle Park on Opening Day

City Approves up to 22% Fan Capacity beginning on April 9.

San Francisco Public Health order requires COVID-19 testing or full vaccinations, socially distanced seating pods in designated zones, and face coverings.

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Giants are excited to announce Opening Day at Oracle Park on Friday, April 9 vs. the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m. following pregame ceremonies. In accordance with state and city safety regulations, the city approves up to 22% Fan Capacity. Under the public health order issued by the San Francisco Health Officer, all fans ages 12 and older must present either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from the past 72 hours.

Under the directive issued by the San Francisco Health Officer, Oracle Park will re-open to fans subject to the following conditions:

Fully vaccinated fans should bring a paper or electronic copy of their completed vaccination card to the game. Full vaccination is defined as completion of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered 2 weeks or more in advance of the game to be attended. Each fan in attendance, 12 years and older, will be required to take a COVID-19 test with negative results or provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination, in order to gain entry. (Children under 12 are not required to provide negative test results or vaccination proof.) If testing, the Giants strongly encourage fans to take a PCR-type test rather than a rapid antigen test. Test results need to be received within 72 hours of the first game that they plan to attend of a homestand. Fans can present their negative COVID-19 tests in two ways:



Fans 18 or older may utilize the CLEAR’s Health Pass to securely link and confirm negative COVID-19 test results for a seamless entry to the game. Health Pass is a free service on the CLEAR mobile app, which connects a person’s verified identity to COVID-19 related information to help reduce public health risk. The Giants strongly encourage fans to take advantage of CLEAR’s Health Pass before arriving at Oracle Park in order to help ensure a smooth entry.

–OR–

Fans can bring an electronic or paper copy of their negative COVID-19 test results at the entrance gates.

The health and safety of players and employees will remain the Giants foremost priorities in its return to play. “We are very excited and are looking forward to welcoming fans back home to Oracle Park,” said SF Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. “We want to thank our fans for their ongoing patience, cooperation and support as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”

The Giants have teamed up with Dignity Health, a trusted healthcare provider that offers convenient access to COVID-19 molecular rapid (PCR) testing at GoHealth Urgent Care Centers in Northern California. Giants fans will have exclusive access to a confirmed testing appointment at a convenient location and time to ensure results are available for game day. Test results will be posted on a confidential Patient Portal in advance of the event for easy access and presentation at the ballpark.

Other Health & Safety Requirements include:

Fans must not attend games if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, even if they have recently been tested or are fully vaccinated.

Fans will be seated in socially distanced pods in 9 designated zones throughout the ballpark.

Designated zones have specific entry and exit gates, concessions, and restrooms located closest to their seating pods allowing for safe social distancing.

Fans must not gather before or after games. Large gatherings at or near Oracle Park will remain prohibited.

All food and beverage will be ordered via a mobile app only. Guests will be able to select pick-up at designated concession stands within their seating zone.

Face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Given the requirements for entry, fans should plan ahead, arrive early and come prepared with required documentation.

“The San Francisco Department of Public Health would like to thank Giants fans for taking the additional step to get vaccinated or tested before the game. Your cooperation helps keep not only everyone attending and working at the game safe, but also protects our entire community,” said San Francisco’s Acting Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.

“COVID-19 is still here, including new variants that spread more quickly, and unvaccinated individuals are still at serious risk, so we need to keep up the good work and follow the health guidelines so we can safely enjoy a full season of baseball,” said Dr. Philip. “Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe. Remember, masks up, stay strong, and go Giants!”

The health and safety requirements will remain in place at least through the first homestand. As more people receive their COVID-19 vaccinations and health conditions improve, we expect restrictions to evolve and attendance capacity to expand this season.

The Giants will sell game tickets on a monthly basis. Season ticket members have first priority to secure tickets to April games. On April 2nd, any remaining tickets to April games will go on sale to Visa cardholders. On April 5th, any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public.

“Health and safety remains our top priority and we have been working over the past several months to develop plans to ensure a safe experience for our fans, employees and the community as a whole,” said Baer.

The Giants are working with a variety of public health experts, disease specialists, and technology providers to ensure Oracle Park is a safe environment for fans, players, and staff

For detailed information on our most up to date health and safety protocols at Oracle Park, please visit www.sfgiants.com/fansafe.