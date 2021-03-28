5 Fun and Unique Outfit Creation Methods To Try

Navigating your fashion sense can be a lot of fun, but it can also be really tricky. You may be running out of ways to make new outfits. In the event that you’re dealing with this, you might want to explore new fashion techniques when it comes to creating looks. So, here are five fun and unique outfit creation methods to try.

1. Create Matching Outfits

If you’re trying out outfit creation methods with a friend or a partner, this is a great option to use. Investigate each other’s wardrobes and brainstorm ways to match your outfits. Try to get more creative than just wearing the same colors! Look at patterns, styles, and the general type of clothes as well. By working with each other, you guys might find way more creative outfit options than usual. This can also be enjoyed with clothes that are worn out of the public eye. For instance, you can have fun with your partner by getting a couples underwear set.

2. Use a Kid’s Fashion Sense

While you can’t exactly wear clothes meant for kindergartners, try thinking about how children form outfits. Most care very little about current fashion trends or public perception. Kids also don’t tend to pay attention to how dignified a look is. This results in somewhat chaotic yet completely original ensembles. Therefore, while you don’t need to wear clothes that look juvenile, you should consider forming your outfits as a kid would. If it helps, think of it like playing dress-up. Put on everything that calls to you at the moment and see what happens. If it’s a mess, at least it’s a fun mess!

3. Pair Different Patterns Together

Wearing a basic pattern with a plain color is pleasing to the eye. However, it may not be pleasing to you. In fact, it can feel boring after a while! Be bold and try matching wildly different patterns together. Start off with a classic – spots and stripes. If that works for you, search your closet for more crazy patterns to mix. You should also consider mixing more than two looks. In fact, an outfit with several patterns may look more fashionable than one with only a couple.

4. Steer Away From Gender Norms

Gender roles are still pretty common in society, and many can be a pain for a lot of people. When it comes to fashion, gender norms are everywhere. This might be limiting you when it comes to making outfits. Even if these norms work for you at the moment, you might feel more comfortable or stylish when dressing outside of your gender. For instance, a woman could look amazing in a full three-piece suit.

5. Try a Lot of Accessories

Accessories aren’t always focused on in the fashion world, but wearing some can change your entire outfit. Sure, you might like to pair a nice bracelet or necklace with a dress. But why not try wearing a boatload of accessories with any outfit? This gives you a quirky and fun look. The type of accessories you wear can also define your aesthetic. For example, wearing optimistic and colorful items shows that you’re a bubbly person. Keep in mind that accessories can be more than purses or jewelry. You could get creative by seeking out items like veils and artistic umbrellas.

Not every outfit you make is going to be perfect. Also, none of your outfits will please absolutely everyone. That’s okay! As long as you had fun making and wearing the look, your fashion sense is completely accurate. Be bold and try some of these methods. You may find yourself becoming far more comfortable in your clothes before long.