Tips to Repair Your Home for the Spring Season in the Midwest

Winter is over, and the snow is beginning to melt. The cold is fading away and paving the way for spring. The sunshine is coming up, and it’s now time to begin your home maintenance for spring. It is the best time to declutter all the mess left behind by winter. Common issues experienced during winter include drainage and flooding. Yet, there are several tips you can use to repair your home for spring in the Midwest.

1. Inspect Your Roof for Winter Damage

Midwest winters are harsh on most roofs. The good news is you can inspect your roof on your own. If you find that you need help or don’t want to climb on your roof, contact Northern KY roofers for professional help.The best time to inspect is after strong winds and heavy storms.

Ensure that you check for cracking, peeling, or missing shingles. Also, don’t forget to check the gutters. They are also part of your roofing system. Check if any debris is clogging them, like leaves and small twigs. Such small substances can cause a blockage that prevents water from draining properly.

2. Ensure That Your HVAC Is Functioning Right

The end of spring marks the beginning of summer. Summer is known for it’s heat, and you’ll need cooling in your house. You might have cleaned and covered your AC last fall, and it may be time for maintenance checks to make sure it’s ready to go for summer.

Ensure that a professional checks the HVAC. Other than that, you can change its air filters by replacing the old ones with new ones. Cleaning the exterior and checking the system refrigerator is also part of maintenance. Once your HVAC gets into perfect condition, you will enjoy a cool summer.

3. Keep Your House Foundation Under Maintenance

Your house foundation is the main pillar. It holds everything together, and a minor mishap can lead to major issues. After winter, the Midwest water level rises. Most of the time, the water causes foundation problems such as cracks. Ensure that you inspect your foundation from top to bottom looking for any cracks. If you don’t get the cracks rectified right away you risk them getting larger and creating a bigger problem. You can contact a professional constructor to repair cracks.

Besides the foundation, it has negative effects on your entire home. So, check for exterior lining and painting on the walls. If your wall has absorbed a lot of water and you experience chipping paint, you can repaint the house.

4. Seal All Windows

During spring, window maintenance should top your list. It would help if you took care of all your windows as you prepare for summer. Note that in summer, if your windows have leakages, warm air will enter your house. This leads to cool indoor air escaping and overworking your HVAC. Apart from sealing leakages, ensure that you clean your windows. Most of the time, it is hard to clean windows during winter. The result becomes a grim buildup that can only get cleaned during spring. Clean windows make a house attractive.

5. Clean Up the Yard

Maintaining your lawn keeps your home clean and attractive. It also adds value to your home. A well-maintained lawn makes space for family picnics. It also becomes a playground for your children and pets.

Winter messes up lawns and leaves your grass weak because of the frost. You might replant new grass. If the grass is still in excellent condition, you can cut it short. Also, ensure that you clear any dirt on it and redo your landscaping. Add fertilizer to your soil for proper growth. Springtime is also the perfect time to inspect all your lawn equipment and put them to work. Ensure that your Lawnmower and rakes are working.

6. Thorough Cleaning

During winter, we all hibernate in our houses. We don’t go outside unless it’s for work, school, emergencies, or shopping. Our bodies and minds may not feel like performing any hard chores such as thorough house cleaning.

When spring comes, the weather is conducive to many activities. It is the best time to clean every corner of your house. Ensure that you get rid of dust mites and anything you are allergic to. Vacuum all your mattresses, carpets, and pieces of furniture.

Thoroughly clean your kitchen to get rid of grease. Do not forget your bathroom tiles, which need scrubbing. You can also hire professionals that will ensure that you and your entire family enjoy your home. They can assist you in your home maintenance after winter, including cleaning your house from top to bottom.

7. Inspect Your Water Heater

Water heaters get overworked during winter. The probability of them getting worn out is high during this season. Thus, it is important to inspect your water heater after winter.

You can contact a professional water heater repair company to inspect your unit. Call them if you experience cases like:

Varying water temperatures

Smelly/ discolored water

A low quantity of boiling water

Leaks

Your water heater maintenance is important for a constant hot water supply in the house. You also avoid the expensive costs of replacing your water heater.

8. Check Your Furnace System

There is a high probability that you used your furnace a lot during winter. During spring, you will use it less or not at all until the next cold season. That makes it the perfect time to inspect the furnace and clean it up.

Remove all the accumulated dirt in and around your furnace. Check the filter system, which is the most important part of the furnace. It keeps dirt, dust, and debris from getting into the furnace. If it gets clogged, consider replacing it with a new one.

Repairing your home for spring is crucial. It prepares you for all the next seasons. You can repair your roof, do a thorough cleaning, and even replace your furnace.