Tips For Writing A Short Bio On Someone

In an increasingly competitive business world, having an informative but unique bio can help a professional to stand out from the crowd. Executives and professionals may pay handsomely for someone to draw up a short bio for them.

So if you are hired to compose someone’s professional bio, what are some of the best tips you can use to deliver a quality bio?

1. Collect as much information as possible

It may seem obvious that you should collect as much information as possible, but it’s important to highlight how essential this step is. Thorough research will help you to compose a unique profile about your client and help you choose what information to include.

Trace your client’s employment and education history as far as you can. Read what has previously been written about your client, including any past bios that they may have used. For high-profile executives, consider any news articles or opinion pieces that may have been published about them.

2. Conduct an interview

If you can arrange it, it can be prudent to actually have a conversation with your client about the bio. This will help you to find out what information they particularly want you to include as well as their expectations for the bio.

Use the thorough research that you have collated to drive the interview. Ask them questions relating to specific topics. Getting a feel for the person you are writing about can help make the bio more relevant and more interesting.

3. Focus on relevant and current details

A good bio focuses on the most relevant and up-to-date information about the client. State who they are and what sector they work in. Let the reader know what job role your subject currently holds and their main responsibilities.

Once you’ve hooked your audience with the most relevant information, you can then delve into your client’s history and achievements. Keep this information concise and brief. Don’t obsess over specific dates. It’s also wise not to try and cover absolutely everything that the client has ever done. Keep the content fresh, interesting, and relevant.

This investment advisor’s online biography is a perfect example of how to structure a short bio.

4. Help your client stand out

Your client isn’t looking for a milquetoast bio that could apply to any executive in the financial sector. They want you to write about the things that set them apart from their competitors. Focus on your client’s strengths and anything inspiring and unique about their background.

Highlight which achievements brought your client to the top of their field. Add a human element to their list of accolades. Find out if they’ve supported any prominent charities or if they have given back to their community.

5. Use the right tense

Most professional bios for CEOs and executives should be written using the third-person singular. This means using “he/him” or “she/her”. This is the correct tense to use when writing about someone else, especially in a professional or formal capacity.