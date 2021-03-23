What Are Current Scrap Metal Prices?

When deciding how to dispose of your scrap metal, you have several options. Many companies turn to landfills due to the simplicity. However, scrap metal recycling has become the more popular choice, not just for being eco-friendly but also for being profitable.

So if you’re looking for efficient scrap disposal that puts some extra coin in your pocket, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to learn about the current scrap metal prices and how profitable that old scrap is.

You Don’t Need to Settle for Low Priced Scrap Metal

The number of metal recycling services continues to grow, but not all recyclers are created equal. One of the most significant incentives toward metal recycling is the payout for buying your scrap.

Many people are surprised to learn that recycling centers will buy scrap at all. This lack of awareness can lead to less scrupulous centers offering little or no payouts. At Fulton Metals Recycling in Atlanta, we pride ourselves on providing the highest payouts and the industry’s most competitive prices. We want you to be well-informed about the current prices of scrap metal and get the best rates.

What is Scrap Metal Worth?

Like most commodities, the price of metal constantly fluctuates and varies by the exact type of metal. For example, brass typically fetches a higher price than aluminum, and silver is usually worth more than brass. The value can also change depending on the metal’s quality and purity and obviously how much material there is.

At the time of this article, low-end scrap, such as aluminum, ranges between 49 and 52 cents per pound. But again, these figures will change from moment to moment. You can always contact us for the current estimates of your scrap.

Since the 1960s, the value of copper and silver has increased, reaching record highs in 2011 at around $4 per pound. It’s essential to keep track of current prices and trends to know what exactly your metal might be worth. All scrap metals have at least some monetary value, but obviously, you want to make sure that you are paid the actual economic value. Having a trusted recycling center that you can rely on to pay you fairly for your junk metal is the best way to avoid being underpaid. Such a trustworthy partner is literally worth their weight in gold!

Get a Nice Price for That Old Device

Whether you’re trading in an old cellphone, computer, or industrial scrap metal, we’ve got you covered. At Fulton Metals Recycling, we offer full-service junk and scrap metal recycling, and our friendly and knowledgeable staff are second to none.

At a time when the cost of living is continually rising, let us help you turn your metal trash into cold hard cash. Whether you have oversized pallets of scrap or a few cellphones, we can help you lighten the load for both your wallet and the planet.

Contact us today for a free evaluation and quote. You might be surprised how much that old metal is truly worth!