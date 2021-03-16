How to Achieve a Beautiful Lawn for New Homeowners

As new homeowners, a beautiful lawn is something you pride yourself on. It’s one of the first things people notice when they visit your home and gives your yard a well-cared-for appearance.

However, it can be challenging knowing when to fertilize your lawn and the most effective and safe weed prevention products to use. There are certain times of year you should be planting seed and better times of day to water your grass to achieve a beautiful lawn.

If you’re interested in learning all about regular lawn maintenance, then keep reading for information every new homeowner needs to know.

Regular Lawn Maintenance

When looking to control weeds, it’s best to remember that natural and organic products are just as effective. Since harsh chemicals and pesticides are toxic for children and pets and can harm local aquatic life and wildlife, it’s best to stick with greener options.

Most home improvement stores sell organic fertilizers and weed killers, helping reduce the need for harsh products. When landscaping, be sure to lay landscape fabrics to naturally prevent weeds. Organic herbicides also prevent weeds from growing.

If you’re wondering when to fertilize your lawn, the best time to use an organic product is during the fall and spring. Apply the bulk of your fertilizer in the fall and a lighter coat in the spring.

Depending on how fast your grass grows, you should never mow more than a third of the leaf-blade. For some new homeowners, this may mean mowing your lawn once a week. If your grass grows slower, you can wait longer.

Watering Your Lawn

When watering, it’s best to wait until your lawn needs a thorough watering. If you see your grass start to dry out, water heavily right away. Light watering doesn’t penetrate the soil and get to the root.

You’ll know your grass is in need of watering when it feels less bouncy and the color changes to a gray-blue. Test your grass by stepping on it, and if it fails to bounce back after a few seconds, it needs a thorough watering.

It’s important to remember that your lawn isn’t the only part of your home that needs hydration. Be sure to invest in UV water purification systems for crisp, clean water all day long.

Trees and Shrubs

When purchasing trees and shrubs, be sure to plant ones that thrive in your region. After they’re first planted, ensure they’re watered thoroughly and often.

Trees and shrubs will continue to need regular watering if they appear to dry out. Remember to prune them and remove dry branches as necessary to allow room for new growth.

Enjoy Your Beautiful Lawn

Now that you know the steps to lawn maintenance, you can enjoy a beautiful lawn all year long. Make sure to choose plants that thrive in your area and water your lawn at the first sign of it drying out. Invest in organic and natural lawn products to help keep your lawn free from harmful toxins and pesticides.

