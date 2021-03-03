When it comes to any type of video online, there are quite a few things that are guaranteed to provide success no matter the situation. First and foremost are the keywords, depending on the chosen platform. For example, in YouTube, the keywords found in the title and description of online videos can help push the online video much farther with the help of the search algorithm.

That said, another crucial aspect of online videos would be the use of transcription services. While the use of transcription in court and law is obvious, its uses in online videos are more subtle but provide the same amount of impact. Here are just a few reasons why transcription is crucial for online videos.

It helps with search engine optimization (SEO)

In a world where online reputation management (ORM) matters more and more each day and digital marketing is king, SEO takes the cake as one of the premier methods of building a user base no matter the industry. For those focusing on trying to spread the message far and wide, offering audiovisual translation provides a surprising amount of traffic to videos posted online.

The Google algorithm’s inner processes might be an industry secret, but it does not change the fact that it has patterns. As far as patterns go, videos that make use of proper transcription and translation services are typically much higher in the list.

Improved accessibility means better reach

While the above reason is to ensure that the Google algorithm gets a chance to index the site, the addition of transcription services to online videos also provides the necessary means of reaching out to various target audiences. After all, it is not always about the algorithm, but about making sure that everyone is included. In a lot of ways, it is similar to how a restaurant might make use of vegan-friendly or plant-based options for those with food allergies and specific preferences. It is a way to let people know that the business or the individuals care, and can help establish a good relationship with the target audience.

The user experience (UX) matters more than you might think

While some methods of SEO do not involve the use of UX when optimizing a website, there is an ongoing update to the Google algorithm that puts more of a focus on the overall UX of the site. It is the reason why many companies are scrambling to provide a more positive experience for online users. As far as companies and individuals focusing on online videos go, the UX is one of the top priorities, which is why it is a win-win situation for those looking to provide accurate transcription alongside their videos.

Proper transcription might not seem like a necessity for most industries, but when it comes to online videos, it matters much more than you might think. Not only does transcription offer accessibility, but it also offers reach when it comes to digital marketing matters — all the while offering a superior UX.