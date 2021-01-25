When starting a business, you need more than a great product or service and a memorable business name. While both of these things are important, there are many other factors that come into play that create a successful business. If you’re thinking of starting a business this year, then you’ve come to the right place! Take a look at these essential things you need as a start up business.

Brand identity

One thing that every business needs is something that sets them apart from the rest. Sticking to brand guidelines makes your business more recognisable, and the more people recognise your business, the more likely you are to gain their custom. Creating a brand identity for your business is something you should establish from an early point, especially if you plan on collaborating with other businesses. This is because when you collaborate with outside organisations, you will want and require them to follow your brand guidelines such as the use of your logo, what kind of font to use, and even the colours you choose for your business.

IT support

Even if not entirely, many businesses have an online aspect of their business to provide their customers with more opportunities to connect with them. The world we live in today has adapted to largely using the internet to run business thanks to the pandemic, and this is something that’s going to be in place for the foreseeable future. Ensuring you’ve got IT support is essential to minimise downtime for your business. This includes machine maintenance, backing up and restoring data, and even the purchase of new computers and devices. Hiring a full time IT support can work out to be costly, so outsourcing may be an option you choose to use.

Financial support

No matter how simple or elaborate your business idea is, you will need some form of financial support. Where you get this from is completely up to you. You may choose to fund this yourself and treat it as a returnable investment once you’ve made the money back, or, you may choose to take out a small business loan. A fairly new trend that’s helping businesses off the ground is Crowdfunding, and this is where your business idea or product is funded by the general public. You simply create a mockup of your idea or product and wait for people to back it. Once you’ve reached your target, you can begin creating your products or services.

A social media presence

Finally, in this day and age, having a social media presence is essential for any and every type of business. It’s the fastest way to reach millions of people. Take some time to build up a following, post regularly, and make sure you’re staying on brand with the content you’re posting. Here’s a great guide on how to build up your social media presence, but you may find that through trial and error, you find your way and your content is reaching your target audience.