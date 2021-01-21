IT Hardware for the Digital Businessperson

We live in a digital world, of that there is no doubt and today’s entrepreneur or business professional enjoys the freedom and independence that comes with such a high level of IT tech. It matters not your chosen field, there are certain IT hardware items that you simply can’t do without, which include the following:

Smartphone – Where would we be without our trusted mobile device? The latest generation of smartphones are as powerful as a regular laptop and can do almost as much, with hotspot capabilities that allow you to wirelessly run your Internet connection to your laptop. What can’t you do with your smartphone? Not much these days. Indeed, many online entrepreneurs need nothing aside from their mobile device. iPhone and Samsung are the two major players with mobile devices and for a few hundred dollars, you can buy a top-notch smartphone with a premium camera and great sound.

Tablet – Some people morph their digital device into a tablet, which is much larger than a smartphone, but nevertheless, a tablet is slim, light and very powerful. The iPad is Apple's amazing creation that brings powerful computing in a very slimline format, with touch-screen capabilities. If you have the budget, invest in a top of the range machine and you'll wonder how you ever managed without it!

Business Laptop – The term 'business' is another way of saying high specifications and you can source a lightweight laptop from JIB , a leading IT hardware supplier with the best deals in town. This is very much your workstation, even if you have an office, you will still work from your laptop and when you meet a potential client, you can show your presentation in high definition. Like most things, you get what you pay for when looking at laptops and it really depends on what you plan to with the machine, as to how powerful the laptop needs to be. Look for a machine with a long battery life and enough oomph for the work you intend to do.

In-Car System Integration – You can connect your smartphone to your in-car media player, allowing you to make hands-free calls and listen to your MP3 playlists, while using Google Maps to find your next destination. Once the 5G rollout is complete and we start up the Internet of Things (IoT), driverless vehicles will take over our roads, all controlled by AI. If you are thinking of setting up your own business, click here.

Other Digital Devices – The tech giant Apple do a smartwatch series that is packed with apps that track everything from your heart rate to the calories you consume and if small is your thing, the wrist-worn digital devices are for you.

Such is the pace of hardware and software development, you can expect any digital device to be obsolete within a year or two, so always buy the top spec, as this prolongs the lifespan of the device. Today’s businessperson relies heavily on digital devices and this trend is looking like it will continue.