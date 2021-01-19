The Environmental and Health Benefits of Solar Energy

Solar energy will create environmental and health benefits worth over $400 billion by 2050.

Does this come to you as a surprise? The truth is that most people today install solar panels intending to lower energy costs or take advantage of government rebates and incentives.

But this is not all you get from installing solar panels. You also improve your health and the environment.

So, what are these health and environmental benefits? This article will look at some of them and prove why you need to join the solar energy train in 2021.

Solar Energy Is Clean and Renewable

When considering the environmental benefits of solar energy, this is one of the most profound. Solar energy is an alternative to fossil fuels known to increase the carbon footprint.

Most utility companies in the United States use fossils fuels such as coal, natural gas, and oil to produce electricity. These non-renewable sources of energy cause harmful and costly effects on the environment.

On the other hand, solar energy offers some reprieve.

What is solar energy? It’s a free and renewable energy source, in the form of light and heat, from the sun. All that is required to generate electricity from solar energy is to harness sunlight shining on the earth.

Fact: The amount of energy released by the sun for one hour is enough to power the entire world for one year.

If you’re like most people who want a better world for future generations, you can help realize the dream by switching to clean energy. Solar energy reduces over-reliance on harmful fossil fuels.

Solar Energy Reduces Lung and Heart Diseases

Increased use of solar energy means reduced cases of respiratory and cardio diseases, according to a study.

As highlighted in point number one, solar energy does not produce harmful emissions. The result is less production of sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, and other gases that cause health complications.

The adoption of clean energy has led to fewer cases of bronchitis and cardiovascular complications.

Reduced Water Usage

If your utility company is not using fossil fuels to generate electricity, it could be relying on hydropower. For hydropower generation, water dams are necessary. The collection of water could end up negatively affecting the ecosystem of an area.

Solar energy solves this problem by eliminating the need for hydropower. The available water could go to other vital activities such as irrigation and home consumption.

Impact on Weather

The greenhouse gases produced by fossil-fueled power plants are the cause of global warming.

Global warming happens when carbon dioxide and other pollutants collect in the atmosphere and trap bouncing sunlight from the earth. As a result, the earth’s temperatures rise, causing unpredictable and extreme weather patterns. Some of the effects of global warming include prolonged droughts, intense hurricanes, heat waves, and wildfires.

To be part of the solar energy revolution, you need to work with reliable solar energy companies in your area. If you live in Charlotte, NC, you deserve top-notch installation services from this team of solar panel installers.

Make a Positive Impact by Embracing Solar Energy

From this article, it is clear there are more significant benefits of solar energy than saving money on monthly electric bills. Reducing the world’s carbon footprint leads to environmental and health benefits we can’t afford to miss.

Would you like to know more about renewable energy? We have other articles dedicated to solar energy pros and cons. Read them today.