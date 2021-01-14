Tips for Choosing a First School for your Child

If your son or daughter is rapidly approaching pre-school age, your thoughts must turn to schooling and it is worth noting that every school is unique in the way it delivers learning, therefore your choice should be an informed one. Regardless of which country, a school must by law, follow their national curriculum, although they do have the freedom in how the curriculum is delivered, which is an important aspect.

Here are a few tips when looking at potential schools for your child’s introduction to formal schooling.

K-12 Education – We all know how traumatic it can be to have to leave your school, move to a new area and start at a strange school where you know no one. Choosing a top-rated school such as St Andrews School in Thailand means that your child can stay at one school to complete their 12 years of formal instruction. K-12 schools are becoming more popular for this very reason and with no interruptions, your child’s academic education can flourish.

The choice you make will have a bearing on your child’s education, so do spend time considering all of the options each school offers, then you should be in a position to make an informed decision.