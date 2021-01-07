Online Trading Academy Announces an Expansion of its Flagship Product, The Supply & Demand Grid

Online Trading Academy’s flagship product gets better and better, reflecting OTA’s relentless commitment to invest in its students.

The Supply & Demand Grid embeds the essence of OTA’s proprietary methodology, called “Core Strategy”. For multiple assets and asset classes, the Grid identifies likely pivots in the market called supply and demand zones, for both short-term trading and longer-term investing, where banks and institutions are likely to cause price to turn. These zones can be the basis of trading and investing opportunities, for well-educated students who know how to manage risk well.

For many years, for its Mastermind Community students, OTA has been publishing up to 210 zones per day across 35 markets in the Grid, providing huge educational value. The Grid is also used as a central service for all instructor-led practice sessions and classes for all OTA’s students.

A dynamic version of the Grid is now available inside of CliK, which is OTA’s integrated education, analysis and trading platform; a first of a kind, revolutionary and award winning. The dynamic Grid inside of CliK automatically plots student-selected zones on their associated price-action charts, as a first step of assessing trading and investing opportunities.

Expanding the Grid from 35 to 51 Markets.

As a continuation of its relentless commitment to invest in its students, OTA has expanded the Grid from 35 Markets to 51, with the addition of new Futures, Forex, and ETF markets. Across these 51 markets, OTA is increasing the number of zones published from up to 210 to up to 306 zones per day.

The Futures Markets added include three popular markets requested by OTA’s Mastermind students, consisting of Platinum, the British Pound and Wheat. This addition increases the number of futures markets in the Grid from previously 18 to now 21 of the most significant world markets commonly traded by banks and institutions. Also, keeping pace with the direction of the Futures industry, six Micro Futures Markets have been added for assets already covered by the Grid, namely the Nasdaq, S&P 500, Russell, Dow, Gold and Euro. Micro Futures have recently been introduced by the industry designed to lower the investment hurdle for more traders to be able to participate in the Futures Markets. This evolution of the Grid reflects that, raising the total of Futures Markets covered to 27.

The Foreign Exchange Markets added include four popular markets requested by OTA’s Mastermind students, consisting of the US Dollar/Swiss Franc, Australian Dollar/Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar/Canadian Dollar, and the British Pound/New Zealand Dollar currency pairs. This addition increases the number of forex markets in the Grid from previously 6 to now 10. This evolution of the Grid rounds out the six major currency pairs and provide European diversification.

The Exchange Traded Funds Markets added include five aligned with OTA’s Strategic Investor Program and student investment portfolios, consisting of the Dow Jones Industrial Average equity index (DIA), Real Estate Investment Trust (IYR), and 3 industry sector ETFs including Technology Sector (XLK), Communications Sector (XLC) and Consumer Discretionary Sector (XLY). The DIA (Dow Jones Industrial Average) completes the US equity indices ETFs in the Grid, joining the QQQ (Nasdaq), SPY (S&P 500), and IWM (Russell 2000) . For our Strategic Investor Program students, the IYR (US Real Estate) ETF is one of the most widely watched Real Estate Investment Trust ETFs and with the addition of the 3 industry sectors (XLK, XLC,XLY), our students learning longer-term investment strategies now have a wider, more detailed perspective of the investment landscape. In addition, as part of the portfolio evolution of the Grid, 2 ETF markets have been removed, consisting of Natural Gas (UNG) and Oil (USO). In total, the ETF markets in the Grid has been increased from previously 10 to now 13.

Director of Grid Services, Todd Davis said, “The Grid is a flagship product central to our methodology, education and technology, which we always seek to align with the direction of the industry, our students’ desires and our portfolio tracking”

The Grid will continue to be evolved over time, not least of all with its integration into CliK.

VP of Education, Steve Albin said, “These enhancements to the Grid along with the addition of the Grid in CliK, are a continuation of our relentless commitment to invest in our students and helping them building skills, evolve proficiency and develop confidence for trading and investing.”

About Online Trading Academy:

Online Trading Academy (OTA) is a world leader in financial education for people who want to build skills and confidence for trading and investing in the financial markets. OTA’s proprietary and step-by-step Core Strategy methodology teaches strategies designed to help traders and investors make smarter decisions aligned with their short-term and long-term financial goals. Students learn from knowledgeable instructors, in an interactive classroom setting with extensive online education resources and a next-generation education, analysis, and trading platform called CliK. The courses are geared toward individual investors or traders, novice or experienced, who want to learn how to use techniques similar to professional traders on Wall Street. Founded in 1997 at a single location in Irvine, CA, Online Trading Academy has since expanded to more than 40 worldwide education centers and has served over 80,000 students with access to lifelong education who have rated their satisfaction at 94.4% from more than 200,000 post-class exit surveys. It all starts with a free introductory class.