National Cybersecurity Center Looks to Upgrade Smart City Security

As “Smart Cities” continue to be rolled out across the U.S., there is one critical issue that remains problematic: security. The use of technology, and IoT devices, in particular, has the potential to transform urban environments for the better. With increased surveillance, data capture, and threat warnings, smart cities could provide us with safer infrastructures.

However, the security of the infrastructure itself must be impenetrable if we’re to truly benefit from the potential it offers. Furthermore, the individuals maintaining and operating the systems behind smart cities must have the knowledge and expertise required to manage them in accordance with the best possible cybersecurity protocols.

Securing Smart Cities

In a bid to increase security, the National Cybersecurity Center is considering the introduction of a nationwide certification system. If implemented, a proposed certification system could identify potential vulnerabilities in the software and hardware used to facilitate and maintain smart cities. Presumably, effective solutions could then be put in place on a national, state, or regional basis.

Additionally, the National Cybersecurity Center’s proposed certification system would extend to instructing and training municipal officials in the use of these devices and platforms. For personnel without technical backgrounds, the enhanced knowledge and skill gained via this training would enable them to use and manage smart city systems safely and securely, thus reducing potential cybersecurity risks.

Although the certification proposal has yet to be formally put forward, it’s clear that the security issues presented by smart cities do need to be addressed. By implementing effective solutions, urban areas can gain significant benefits from the introduction of smart cities, without risks to their privacy.

What Can Businesses Learn from Smart Cities?

The security concerns arising from smart cities will come as no surprise to business owners, managing directors, and executives. Indeed, the cybersecurity issues faced in smart cities are akin to those businesses have been dealing with for years. However, the solutions proposed by the National Cybersecurity Center could be incorporated into the business landscape.

To date, organizations typically implement their own bespoke security strategies. While this allows for customization and privacy, it does mean that cybersecurity lacks universal standards. Although there have been moves towards a more centralized approach, these largely remain voluntary.

However, businesses can choose to implement similar strategies on a smaller, company-wide scale. With an in-house cybersecurity certification system, for example, organizations can ensure that every device and platform is fully assessed for vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, companies can mitigate risk by ensuring every member of staff is fully trained in accordance with their certification requirements. Businesses in Colorado may want to look to a local IT company in Greenwood Village to update their security through staff training, comprehensive monitoring, and other upgraded defenses.

Implementing Cybersecurity Certification Programs

Although businesses need to protect their data and systems from external threats, a significant percentage of data breaches and losses occur due to employee error. With a comprehensive certification system, companies can ensure their systems remain secure against unauthorized external access and minimize the risk posed by technically inexperienced employees.

By doing so, organizations can substantially enhance their cybersecurity strategies, reduce operational disruption, and embrace the commercial opportunities the next generation of tech brings.