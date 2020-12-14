Thriving in Challenging Times: 4 Ways F.H. Cann & Associates Delivers Exceptional Customer Service

Businesses 2020 were hit with shock waves when the pandemic literally shut everything down. Marketing, manufacturing, distribution, customer support, and every other department of many companies in the United States were tried beyond breaking point.

While a few companies thrived under these unique circumstances, many other companies lost clients and customers and had to shut down eventually. F.H. Cann & Associates is one of those few companies that have thrived.

F.H. Cann and Associates Inc. prides itself in its exceptional customer service; after all, if customers are the fuel of a business, every business should take customer service seriously.

F.H. Cann and Associates, a company that has dedicated more than two decades of its existence to offer various solutions like contact center, financial recovery, loan services, and business process outsourcing solutions to many clients has thrived throughout 2020.

Below is a list of 4 ways F.H. Cann & Associates delivers exceptional customer service:

Communication is key

Honesty and Accountability are important

Leverage on feedback

Communication is Key

Have you met companies that have poor communication? They are terrible to work with.

Poor communication can quickly drive a customer into the hands of the competition. Communication is not just about being available 24/7; it is also about having very experienced personnel that can quickly handle a customer’s queries without wasting too much of the customer’s time.

We are in a world where people want quick answers to their issues—and they want quality communication from companies that serve them.

Honesty and Accountability are Important

A lousy company promises and under-delivers; a good company promises and delivers just as promised; however, a great company over-delivers. Honesty and accountability are keys to exceptional customer service.

In the past twenty years, F.H. Cann & Associates has grown a reputation of honesty and accountability. As a company, your customers depend on you to deliver just as promised.

If you do not, you will be perceived as unreliable, and you may lose clients. You must always tailor your services to meet the promises you make to yourselves and your clients.

What’s written in your vision statement? What’s written in your mission statements? What are the company’s goals? Are they being achieved, or are you falling behind?

Leverage on Feedback

Feedback is why some companies grow, and others get left behind, and feedback can only be achieved when you listen to your customers. Most people think that customer service is a stand-alone department in a company; no!

There’s no other way to say it: fantastic work, Gracie!



It’s incredible how often you go above and beyond. The management is continually impressed by the results you produce!



Kevin, thank you for the wonderful review! pic.twitter.com/slRgOuUSuw — FH Cann & Associates (@fhcann) October 23, 2020

Customer service excellence must align with service excellence; that is, you must constantly improve your service to match your customers’ or clients’ demands if you do not want them to run to the competition.

Be Empathetic to Customers’ Problems

Have you ever being on call with a cold customer service personnel? If a company fails to empathize with their customers’ or clients’ needs, they will eventually lose such customers.

Even if you provide top-notch services, your customers or clients want to feel heard. If they wanted a cold, monotonous reply, they would not call a human-operator; they will call or chat up a robot. Always remember that empathy is key.

F.H. Cann & Associates embodies all four—and more attributes. If you want to have exceptional customer service, you should follow the principles explained above closely.



